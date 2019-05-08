Connect with us

New Reality: How TikTok Conversations Turn Into Real-Life Problems

From one chronically online user to another.

1 day ago
Anna Delvey Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Talks About House Arrest And Her New Dinner Party Series | Forbes/Youtube Anna Delvey Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Talks About House Arrest And Her New Dinner Party Series | Forbes/Youtube

Culture

Anna Delvey, From ‘Inventing Anna’, to Stage a Show at New York Fashion Week

Con artist, Anna Delvey, is reported to be producing a show at this year's New York Fashion Week while under house arrest.

3 days ago
Series of TikToks by @goob_u2 exposing fitness frauds, fitness influencers, gymfluencers Series of TikToks by @goob_u2 exposing fitness frauds, fitness influencers, gymfluencers

Social Media

Exposing the Lies of Fitness Influencers

A small group of creators are calling out the dark secrets behind flashy videos of toned muscles and flat stomachs.

6 days ago
Music

Doja Cat’s ‘Demons’ is an Underwhelming Look Into the Artist’s New Era

From red paint to black, from fresh to predictable.

5 hours ago
Armored Core 6 cover image Armored Core 6 cover image

Gaming

Armored Core 6 and Brigador: Similar Stories With Wildly Different Execution

Separated by years of publishing distance and with two vastly different visions, a remarkably similar story is told.

22 hours ago
Taylor Swift performing in 2009 at Rio de Janeiro. Taylor Swift performing in 2009 at Rio de Janeiro.

Music

Ghent University Introduces Taylor Swift-Inspired Course

Taylor Swift is now on the syllabus with Ghent University introducing the new Literature (Taylor’s Version) module.

1 day ago

Music

Hip-Hop Turns 50: The Story of East vs. West

The East/West Hip-Hop rivalry will go down as one of the most controversial, yet influential periods in rap history. Why is it so important?...

1 day ago

Entertainment

‘Theatre Camp’: The comedy that celebrates the theatre community

The New Comedy film for Theatre Kids

2 days ago

Music

What Makes Jon Bellion Pop Music Royalty?

Jon Bellion is a musician from Long Island, New York.

2 days ago

Videos

When Kid YouTubers Grow Up: What Came After Internet Fame for the Stars of Yesterday?

We all do stupid things when we’re young. Regardless of who you are, there is at least one memory each of us can look...

May 30, 2023

Videos

Warren: The Forgotten Town That Was Purposely Destroyed in 1922

We explore the story behind this forgotten ghost town.

March 31, 2023

Videos

Voting Matters: Or Does it? How Gen-Z is Changing the Game

When it comes to voting, some of Gen Z chose not to get involved. But when things started to get out of hand, they...

March 10, 2023

Videos

How a Mannequin Became New York’s Biggest Celebrity

She's beauty, she's grace -- she's a 100 lbs mannequin.

January 18, 2023

News

The UNC Shooting and Gun Violence at American Universities

A professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was shot and killed. This event is part of a frightening trend in...

2 days ago
Biden talking to crowd. Student Loan debt repayment plan. SAVE plan. Biden talking to crowd. Student Loan debt repayment plan. SAVE plan.

News

New Student Loan Debt Payment Plan Launched. Will it SAVE Money?

How you pay back your student loan debt is changing, likely for the better. Read about what to expect and how to enroll in...

3 days ago
David Hogg talking in interview about new PAC, leaders we deserve. Advocacy David Hogg talking in interview about new PAC, leaders we deserve. Advocacy

News

How One Youth Advocacy Group Is Fighting to Give Gen Z the Political ‘Leaders We Deserve’

March For Our Lives founder, David Hogg, thinks Gen Z has the potential to make big waves in politics. And he's taking steps to...

August 30, 2023
The Congress of Deputies building in Madrid. The Congress of Deputies building in Madrid.

Politics

Spain’s Parliament Convened, What’s Next?

The Left in Spain established security in government with the help of regional independence parties. Where does this leave the Right?

August 23, 2023

News

Pulling Back the Curtain on the Weight-Loss Wizard Ozempic

The truth behind the alluring 'magic' of weight-loss drug.

August 23, 2023

News

The Fox News Effect: How Right-Wing News Media is Targeting Marginalized Communities

Fox News and conservative media put a target on the backs of minority groups.

August 16, 2023
