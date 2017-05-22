Home / News / Chinese Companies Fake Rate Hundreds Of Apps Via “Click Farms”

Chinese Companies Fake Rate Hundreds Of Apps Via “Click Farms”

By on 22nd May 2017
Images Via

This is fraud on a massive scale. Tons of apps have fake ratings from these so called “Click Farms”. A machine is set so that over 10,000 phones that send out fraudulent ratings and “likes” for apps and social media accounts. They make thousands of dollars doing this for a wide variety of companies.

This is the main reason why you downloaded that photo collage app that had 100 positive reviews and only a handful of honest poor ones. The same app that crashes every time you try to even upload a picture? Now it makes sense! “Companies are offered services from “click farm” who ask for lots of dosh to make it appear as if a game has been downloaded thousands of times. It’s a tactic allegedly used by Z list celebrities desperate for a huge following on social media, too

If you think that is weird, just check out this creepy surprise some people received when smuggling spiders through bootleg Nintendo cartridges.

Hello, I'm Karla! I like nature and I dabble in drawing and painting. I also enjoy horror movies and video games. I aspire to be a freelance writer so this is a wonderful opportunity to do so. I live in New York and go to Stony Brook University for a major in Asian American Studies and minoring in English and Japanese Studies.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: