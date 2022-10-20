Clowncore: Why are Gen-Z so Obsessed with Clowns?

Clowns are controversial figures— they either inspire joy or terror. However, clowns have transformed into a recent muse of sorts.
You May Also Like
Videos
The WWE pro wrestler turned mega movie star appeared in a strange viral video this week.
Videos
Who knows, maybe you’ll be the next person to figure out this rather strange phenomenon?
Videos
Adam Lockwood climbs the UK's tallest building.
Videos
Could they predict something that's not disastrous for once?!
Culture
Minimalism vs Consumerism: How Conflicting Gen-Z Values Are Making it Harder Than Ever For Young People to Feel Satisfied
Despite life being more relatively easier than ever, people are sadder than ever.
Videos
Even after 30+ years, The Simpsons keeps surprising us.
Culture
The recent #GentleMinions trend and the meme stocks phenomenon that started in 2021 both show that Gen Z's online presence is having a far-reaching...
Videos
Women aren't property...
Videos
Well, it certainly ended up being a memorable moment for the couple...
Life
Is it 10am or 2pm?
Videos
It's not everyday your OnlyFans creator brother pays off your student loans.
Lifestyle
Gen Z is just lazy. Gen Z don’t know what a real day’s work looks like. The current generation has no discipline. These are...