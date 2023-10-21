New York City’s Next Frontier: The AI Action Plan

The New York City administration, led by Mayor Eric Adams, has returned with a new initiative following their “Rat Action Plan.” This time, it’s an “Artificial Intelligence Action Plan.”

On Monday, the newly unveiled citywide AI strategy showcases a high-level commitment to scrutinize AI tools and their associated uncertainties, elevate the AI expertise of city employees, and facilitate the responsible integration of these cutting-edge technologies to improve the overall quality of life for New York residents.

High-Level Commitment to AI Integration

The 51-page document elaborates on a series of actions that the city is set to undertake in the upcoming years, aiming to attain a deeper insight into AI and ensure its conscientious integration. It acknowledges the considerable impact this technology has had on the tech sector and the broader business landscape in recent months. Also signifying the need for a comprehensive approach to its utilization.

Government’s Responsible AI Approach

Although the utilization in the government sector of automated technologies has often sparked controversy, New York City’s approach to AI is primarily geared towards establishing a groundwork for future AI applications, actively engaging with external experts and the general public.

The first stage of the city’s AI action plan commences with the establishment of an “AI Steering Committee,” composed of delegates from diverse city departments.

Within the upcoming year, the plan further outlines a comprehensive list of nearly 40 specific “actions,” with 29 of these expected to commence or be completed. To keep the public informed, they are making efforts that the city has committed to issuing an annual AI progress report to detail updates and the plan’s implementation.

City’s Innovative AI Chatbot to Support NYC Business Owners

Furthermore, on Monday, the initiation of a government pilot program featuring the first citywide AI-powered chatbot announced by City Officials. This chatbot is designed to assist business owners in navigating the complexities of operating and expanding their businesses within New York City. It is already available in beta on the official City of New York website; this chatbot has been trained using data from more than 2,000 NYC Business web pages.

A disclaimer on the tool explicitly states that the chatbot relies on Microsoft’s Azure AI services.

In a formal statement introducing the AI action plan, Mayor Adams demonstrated an awareness of the potential challenges and risks that these technologies may bring and pledged to confront them with transparency and a clear-eyed perspective.

Mayor Adams’ Vision for a Balanced Approach to AI

The mayor also expressed his hopes that the action plan would strike an essential balance within the worldwide AI discourse. This equilibrium would empower city agencies to harness technologies for the betterment of the lives of the city’s residents while actively guarding against those with the potential for harm.

