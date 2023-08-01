Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner, Devon Archer, could blow the lid off Joe Biden’s phony claims of innocence

Well, well, well, the political battleground is heating up once again as Democrats and Republicans duke it out over the significance of Hunter Biden’s business associate, Devon Archer’s, closed-door testimony. Hold onto your hats, folks, ’cause this one’s a real rollercoaster ride!

Republicans are seizing the opportunity to link President Biden to his son’s business dealings, claiming that the testimony reveals some serious fibs on the campaign trail. They say the president “lied” when he denied talking to his son about those foreign business affairs. But, hang on tight, ’cause the Democrats are putting up their defenses, arguing that Archer’s testimony actually exonerates the president from any involvement in Hunter’s foreign ventures.

Representative Dan Goldman from the Big Apple attended the intense interview and shared some spicy details. According to Archer’s tale, Hunter had to create the “illusion” of access to his father, using his daddy’s name like a magical pass to get into places he had no business being in. Talk about some serious smoke and mirrors!

Now, the Republicans are howling louder than a pack of wolves, claiming that the infamous call by then-Vice President Biden to remove the Ukrainian prosecutor was all about protecting Burisma, the energy company where Hunter was on the board. But, wait for it, ’cause there’s a twist! The investigation into Burisma started way before the prosecutor’s seat was even warm, and the guy was already knee-deep in corruption scandals. Ouch!

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the voice of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, is playing offense, saying that Archer’s testimony proves the president had nothing to do with his son’s business escapades. He’s not letting the Republicans go unscathed, though, accusing them of chasing after those wild bribery allegations that seem to have less substance than a ghost story.

And let’s not forget about the drama surrounding Hunter putting his old man on speakerphone during business meetings. Some are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill, but Goldman’s got a different take. According to him, it was all chit-chat and small talk, like discussing the weather or the latest game scores. Nothing to see here, folks!

But the Republicans aren’t giving up without a fight. They claim that Archer let slip that the “Biden brand” was like a magic spell, protecting Burisma from harm and making anyone who dared to challenge them quiver in their boots. Talk about some serious branding power!

As the dust settles and the tension mounts, it’s clear that both sides are playing for keeps. The Democrats are pointing fingers at Trump’s legal woes, while the Republicans are swinging hard to tie President Biden to his son’s dealings. It’s like a political boxing match, folks, and nobody’s backing down!

