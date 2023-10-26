Thierry Henry Backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or Over Erling Haaland

Thierry Henry highly praises Lionel Messi for his skills and abilities as a famous football player.

Football enthusiasts eagerly await Monday’s ceremony to discover who will win the Ballon d’Or award.

Henry’s Perspective on the Final

Thierry Henry, the football analyst at CBS Sports, unveiled his choice for the Ballon d’Or on Wednesday. He underlined the significance of winning the World Cup, mainly how Lionel Messi accomplished it. Despite his disappointment as a Frenchman regarding the final’s outcome, Henry emphasized that Messi’s victory would be entirely justified.

Furthermore, the 46-year-old Thierry Henry further explained why he thinks of the Argentine forward, now with Inter Miami. He should receive the prestigious award.

He pointed to Messi’s outstanding performance in December in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Some might say that players from Manchester City, including Haaland, have a right to contest Messi’s claim to the award. However, Thierry Henry firmly believes that Messi deserves the victory.

Historical Precedents and Controversies

Thierry Henry also raised a pertinent point regarding historical Ballon d’Or decisions, particularly Robert Lewandowski.

Numerous people questioned why the pandemic prevented Lewandowski, a skilled footballer, from securing the Ballon d’Or. Ensuring that we recognize deserving candidates underscores the importance of this historical context.

The historical context also underscores the difficulty of comparing players from different eras and leagues. Messi’s consistency and impact in various competitions make him a formidable candidate. Still, Haaland’s rapid ascent in the footballing world adds an intriguing dimension to the debate.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the 23-year-old Norwegian sensation, stands as Lionel Messi’s primary competition for the Ballon d’Or this year. He scored 52 goals in one season at Manchester City, helping the club win their first treble.

The Messi-Haaland rivalry sets the stage for a compelling debate over who deserves the prestigious award.

We cannot ignore Erling Haaland’s achievements at a young age. His goal-scoring prowess and his impact on Manchester City’s success make him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Some argue that his role in his club’s remarkable season matches or surpasses Messi’s significance.

The Haaland-Messi debate shows how competitive football is and how people argue passionately. Deciding the Ballon d’Or winner involves more than just looking at stats and personal accomplishments. It also requires considering the overall circumstances in which these players played.

World Cup Captain to MLS Trailblazer

After winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi became Argentina’s captain, leading them to victory in the Qatar World Cup.

Messi scored seven goals in the tournament, including two important ones against France. After the World Cup, Messi left Paris Saint-Germain and joined Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi’s Move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami CF in MLS after the World Cup, setting a new transfer record. In a matter of months, he managed to lead his new team to their first club trophy, winning the inaugural Leagues Cup.

Messi’s quick success in the MLS and the importance of his transfer strengthen his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi’s entry into Major League Soccer with Inter Miami CF marked a significant turning point for the league. His arrival generated unparalleled excitement and raised the profile of MLS on a global scale.

Messi’s leadership and skills have helped Miami succeed quickly, showing his exceptional abilities and positive impact on football.

Henry’s Final Verdict

Thierry Henry firmly believes that Messi should win his eighth Ballon d’Or despite Messi’s previous seven wins. Messi unequivocally merits an eighth Ballon d’Or.

Thierry Henry was clear when asked by Jamie Carragher who should win the Ballon d’Or.

He asserted firmly, “In my opinion, it’s Messi. There’s no more to say.”

This concise declaration encapsulates the conviction that many share regarding Lionel Messi’s claim to his eighth Ballon d’Or.

As the Ballon d’Or ceremony nears, it’s clear that Lionel Messi’s name will be a significant talking point. The worldwide discussion about the award shows how important and influential the famous Argentine forward is.