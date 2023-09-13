Scientists may have found the closest black hole to Earth, just 150-light-years away

Hey there, space enthusiasts! Hold onto your cosmic hats because astronomers might’ve just cracked the code on where to find the nearest black holes to our dear Earth, and it’s not as far as you might think. We’re talking about the Hyades Cluster, nestled a mere 150 light-years from our sun.

Now, picture this: these black holes, these cosmic wanderers, might’ve been kicked out of their stellar party within the Hyades eons ago. But don’t let their lonely galactic adventures fool you; they could still be just ten times closer to us than the previous “closest” black hole we knew about.

Gaze up at the constellation Taurus, and you’ll find the Hyades, an open cluster of celestial fireflies numbering in the hundreds. These open clusters are like family reunions of stars, born from the same massive cloud of cosmic dust and gas, sharing not just DNA but also the same ‘birth certificates’—chemical compositions and ages.

So how did these stargazers stumble upon what could be the nearest black holes in town? Well, it was a cosmic sleuth job led by Stefano Torniamenti, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Padua. They fired up the supercomputer and ran a virtual reality show of the Hyades, with black holes taking a front-row seat. The real magic happened when they compared these simulations to data from the Gaia space telescope, which had already done some cosmic detective work on the stars’ speed and position.

Now, hold onto your spacesuits, because here’s the kicker: the simulations that got everyone buzzing featured not one but two or three black holes chillin’ in the star cluster. And here’s where it gets intriguing: if these cosmic outlaws were indeed booted out of the Hyades when it was a mere 625 million years old (in cosmic terms, that’s just a cosmic baby), the stars wouldn’t have had enough time to tidy up their cosmic closet and erase all traces of their black hole buddies.

But here’s the cosmic twist: even if these black holes pulled a “Hasta la vista, Hyades!” and left the star cluster, they’d still be the nearest black holes to Earth, according to the simulations. So, no matter where they roam, they’re practically our celestial neighbors.

Let’s do a quick cosmic comparison here. The former champs in the “closest black hole to Earth” category were Gaia BH1 and Gaia BH2. Impressive, right? Not so fast! Gaia BH1 is a whopping 1,560 light-years away, while Gaia BH2 is strutting its stuff at a distance of about 3,800 light-years. That’s right; they might live in our cosmic block, but they’re 10 to 20 times more distant than the potential black hole trio hanging out in the Hyades.

And before we sign off, let’s give a cosmic shoutout to the Gaia space telescope. Launched back in 2013, it’s been reshaping the way we see the universe. It’s like the cosmic GPS for stars, tracking their moves and grooves with mind-blowing precision. It even helps us uncover the hidden cosmic influencers, like these small but mighty stellar black holes.

As Mark Gieles from the University of Barcelona puts it, “This observation helps us understand how the presence of black holes affects the evolution of star clusters. These results also give us insight into how these mysterious objects are distributed across the galaxy.”

So there you have it, folks, the universe’s best-kept secrets, right in our backyard. This discovery, straight out of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, is yet another cosmic chapter in our never-ending quest to understand the wild and wondrous cosmos.