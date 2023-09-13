Newly Discovered Green Comet Is Passing By Earth This Week

In a cosmic spectacle that unfolded just this August, the comet Nishimura burst onto the scene, casting its emerald glow across the heavens—a truly rare celestial occurrence. With its vibrant green coma and trailing tail, this comet promises to captivate stargazers as it waltzes through the night sky, steadily growing in luminosity over the next few days, eventually revealing itself to the naked eye.

And here’s the cosmic twist: This isn’t the first time in this very year that Earth has been graced with the presence of such a unique green-hued comet. Earlier, we were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime celestial guest, a comet that hadn’t paid our cosmic neighborhood a visit for a staggering 50,000 years. Nishimura, while not quite as rare, still holds its own allure. But here’s the kicker—don’t expect this cosmic traveler to swing by anytime soon. Astronomers tell us we’ll have to wait a hefty 400 years before it graces our skies again.

NASA, the vigilant cosmic observer, recently shared a captivating image of Nishimura, captured by the skilled lens of photographer Dan Bartlett just a month ago. At that point, the comet was a telescope treasure, but it’s poised to shed its celestial shroud, soon dazzling the naked eye.

Nishimura, in its celestial ballet, plans to draw closer and closer to the fiery embrace of the Sun, daringly skirting the orbit of our swift Mercury. It’s a perilous dance, for the intense heat and radiation may conspire to shatter the comet’s nucleus. If fate has its way, we might bear witness to a celestial spectacle—a cascade of green comets streaking across our firmament.

Astronomers have marked a significant date on the cosmic calendar: Tuesday, September 12, when Nishimura is expected to draw within a mere 78 million miles of our beloved blue planet. But the show doesn’t stop there. Throughout this celestial month, the comet will court different constellations, cozying up to the back of Leo on September 13 and then drawing near to Virgo’s cosmic realm on September 20.

For those of you eager to partake in this cosmic fiesta, set your alarms early. The prime time to catch a glimpse of this rare green comet is between the hours of 4 and 6 a.m. Astronomers offer a pro tip: The comet will shine even brighter as it leisurely approaches the Sun, making it an ideal target for binoculars or a modest telescope. So, prepare to be enchanted as the night sky transforms into a celestial canvas, painted with the emerald strokes of Nishimura’s passage.