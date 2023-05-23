Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

NASA Plans Ambitious Nuclear-Powered Rocket Mission to Mars

A significant advancement suggests that employing low-enriched uranium in rockets could potentially reduce travel time to Mars by one-third.
Avatar photo

Published

NASA's nuclear powered mission to Mars.
There has been a notable breakthrough indicating that the utilization of low-enriched uranium in spacecraft could potentially decrease the duration of travel to Mars by one-third. Credit: NASA

Yes, NASA is actively working on developing nuclear propulsion technology for future missions to Mars and beyond. The agency is collaborating with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to create a nuclear-powered rocket that could travel three times faster than traditional liquid fuel rockets.

The use of nuclear power in rockets is aimed at significantly reducing travel time to Mars. With conventional rockets, the journey to the Red Planet takes approximately eight months. However, a nuclear propulsion system could potentially shorten the travel time to just two and a half months, reducing the exposure of astronauts to long-duration space travel and cosmic radiation.

NASA and DARPA are exploring the use of low-enriched uranium (LEU), which is different from highly enriched, weapons-grade uranium. The scientists involved in the project consider LEU to be a safe option, similar to what is used in nuclear reactors. They believe that this choice of fuel would mitigate potential health risks.

One of the advantages of nuclear propulsion is that it would allow astronauts to carry more payload since less propellant would be required for the journey. This would enable them to focus more on scientific exploration and conducting experiments on the Martian surface.

It’s worth noting that NASA is not solely relying on nuclear power for deep space exploration. The agency is also investigating other propulsion technologies, such as the rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE), as potential options for future missions.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is also considering nuclear power for its deep space research endeavors, further highlighting the interest in this technology within the space exploration community.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

NASA Hubble NASA Hubble

Science

NASA’s Hubble Telescope is on a Quest to Find an Intermediate-Sized Black Hole in Our Cosmic Neighborhood

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has presented compelling evidence supporting the existence of a rare class of "intermediate-sized" black holes.

2 hours ago
Iam Tongi seen here singing during the 2023 American Idol season finale.TYo Iam Tongi seen here singing during the 2023 American Idol season finale.TYo

Music

‘American Idol’ Fans Accuse Competition of Rigging Following Iam Tongi’s Victory

After accusations of being "rigged," the winner of 'American Idol,' Iam Tongi, has broken her silence and spoken out for the first time.

2 hours ago
hbo max hbo max

TV & Film

‘Max’: HBO Max Reboot Makes It Easier Than Ever to Find Shows You Love

A Smooth Transition: HBO Max Subscribers Embrace the New Platform with Ease.

2 hours ago
May December May December

TV & Film

Netflix Buys ‘May December,’ Featuring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, for $11 Million after Highly Anticipated Cannes Premiere

Netflix has secured the highly anticipated film "May December" by Todd Haynes, which competed at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

3 hours ago
Ray Stevenson Ray Stevenson

Celebrity

Ray Stevenson, Acclaimed Actor from ‘RRR,’ ‘Star Wars,’ and ‘Thor,’ Passes Away at Age 58

The passing of Ray Stevenson has brought great sadness and mourning to the Star Wars, Marvel, and wider entertainment industry.

3 hours ago
Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen

Celebrity

Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Celebrate Cannes Film Festival Appearance Following Arrival of Their Newborn Baby

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, attended the Cannes Film Festival, marking their first public appearance on the red carpet.

1 day ago
James Webb Telescope James Webb Telescope

Science

‘Universe Breaker’ Galaxies: James Webb Telescope Discoveries Give Rare Glimpse Into the Mysteries of the Early Cosmos

In the latest findings, researchers have made a significant discovery in the images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

1 day ago

Fashion

The Top 10 Types of Pants Every Man Should Own for a Stylish Wardrobe

Pants, everyone has to wear them, but how can they elevate your wardrobe from haggard to high-fashion?

1 day ago

TV & Film

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Discussing what all is known about the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film along with an overview of the films' development and trailer.

1 day ago
lesbian and gay heart disease risk lesbian and gay heart disease risk

Health & Wellbeing

Lesbians and Gay Men Face Different Heart Diseases Risks, According to US Cardiac Experts

Worse Heart Health in Lesbian and Bisexual Women Compared to Heterosexual Counterparts.

4 days ago
Jimmie Allen, Alexis Allen Jimmie Allen, Alexis Allen

Celebrity

Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Pregnant Wife for ‘Affair’ Amid Sexual Assualt Accusations

Jimmie Allen, the renowned singer, recently made a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis, who is currently pregnant, for the pain he caused...

4 days ago

Celebrity

Barbara Corcoran, 74, Channels Martha Stewart’s Iconic ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Pose in Stunning White Bathing Suit

Martha Stewart's Romantic Life Sizzles as She Rocks Bold Swimsuit on Sports Illustrated Cover.

4 days ago