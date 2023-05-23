Connect with us

Science

NASA's Hubble Telescope is on a Quest to Find an Intermediate-Sized Black Hole in Our Cosmic Neighborhood

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has presented compelling evidence supporting the existence of a rare class of “intermediate-sized” black holes.
Published

The recent findings from astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope provide compelling evidence for the existence of intermediate-mass black holes within globular star clusters.

Intermediate-mass black holes are a rare class of black holes with masses ranging from 100 to 100,000 times that of our Sun. While small black holes (several times the mass of our Sun) and supermassive black holes (millions or billions of times the mass of our Sun) are more commonly observed, intermediate-mass black holes have remained elusive.

Astronomers have previously identified possible intermediate-mass black holes using various observational techniques. Some of the best candidates were found in dense star clusters located on the outskirts of other galaxies. In addition, suspected intermediate-mass black holes have been detected in dense globular star clusters orbiting our Milky Way galaxy, such as Omega Centauri.

In a recent study, astronomers focused on the core of the globular star cluster Messier 4 (M4) using the unique capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope. By studying the motion of stars within M4, they inferred the presence of an invisible object with a mass of approximately 800 times that of our Sun. This hidden object’s existence was deduced by observing the gravitational effect it has on the surrounding stars, which move in response to its presence.

The team’s analysis of Hubble’s 12 years’ worth of observations provided confidence in the presence of an extremely compact region of concentrated mass within M4. The compactness of this region ruled out alternative explanations, such as a cluster of unresolved stellar remnants or smaller black holes. The concentration of mass would be too dense for it to be explained by a collection of objects like neutron stars or black holes. Instead, the observations suggest the presence of a single intermediate-mass black hole.

While the findings strongly support the existence of an intermediate-mass black hole, the researchers acknowledge the need for further investigation. They point out that there is a small possibility of an unknown stellar mechanism causing the observed effects. However, the compactness of the mass concentration in M4 suggests that a single black hole is the most likely explanation.

The discovery of an intermediate-mass black hole in M4 adds to our understanding of black hole populations and their formation mechanisms. These elusive objects provide a missing link between small and supermassive black holes, and their presence within globular clusters offers insights into the complex interactions and dynamics of stellar systems. The Hubble Space Telescope’s contribution to this research highlights its indispensable role in studying and unraveling the mysteries of our Universe.

