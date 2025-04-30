U.S. Policy Still Reflects Anti-Chinese Sentiment, But What Do The People Think?

Relations between the U.S. and China have a history of conflict. Today, anti-Chinese sentiment is perpetuated by the U.S. through policies such as the rising tariffs against China and the prohibition of government personnel from having sexual relations with Chinese citizens. Public perception of China is also at record lows, but the rise of online culture combined with efforts from social media influencers may have started to shift the narrative.

The United States and China are seen as two of the most powerful countries in the world. With both having opposing political viewpoints and combating economic growth, relations between the nations have historically remained rocky.

In the past, the U.S. has not shied away from policies targeting China, Chinese citizens, or even Chinese Americans. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 barred Chinese immigrants from entering the U.S. In 2011, the Wolf Amendment limited NASA from working with Chinese space programs. Racism against Asian Americans was perpetuated during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021. These examples only scratch the surface of anti-Chinese sentiment present in the history of the country.

Now, new legislation shapes the ongoing conflict, and a negative viewpoint of China remains prominent in these policies.

The U.S. and China might be waging a trade war.

An ongoing economic conflict of tariffs between the U.S. and China continues to influence the economy. The Trump Administration recently introduced a 10% tariff on almost all foreign imports on April 5th. All imports from China, which already had a 20% tariff on them, subsequently rose to 30%.

According to an New York Times article, Trump once more increased tariffs to 145%. China responded by raising tariffs on US-imported goods to 125%. Trump has placed a 90-day pause on his original global tariff policy, but the tariffs on China have not lifted. Resultantly, tensions between both nations remain high.

Tariffs placed on U.S. and Chinese Imports reflect an ongoing economic conflict. Credit: Shutterstock/Engineer studio

The conflict has raised concerns over global trade and its impact on the economy. Shortly after President Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, an expert on international trade and investment at Harvard Kennedy School spoke on the matter.

“What we can expect is that if these tariffs remain in place for a long time, the goods that would have come here from China and elsewhere are going to go to third markets, and this trade deflection could in turn give rise to protectionist pressures in those other countries. That’s the great danger of whether the impact spreads to the rest of the world.” Robert Lawrence, Professor of International Trade and Investment at Harvard Kennedy School

While the recent tariffs have disrupted the stock market, the lasting effects on the future of the economy remain unclear as of now. What is clear is that the tariffs enacted in both China and the U.S. are representative of the ongoing strife between the two nations.

Tariffs are not the only U.S. policy that reflects anti-Chinese sentiment.

According to an article published on AP News, romantic and sexual relationships between U.S. government personnel and Chinese citizens have recently been banned. In January 2025, already restrictive policies limiting U.S. personnel from relations with Chinese governmental workers were expanded to all Chinese citizens.

On April 4, CBS Mornings posted a video on Instagram discussing the policy.

Some comments under the post remain skeptical. They state, “You cannot tell an American citizen who they can and cannot become involved with. That is outrageous, “Welcome to 1959,” and “Is this a late April Fool’s joke?”

Others have different views. In a reddit thread on the topic, some users voice agreement with the policy: “My guess is there was a recent security breach caused by such a relationship,” “If anything I’m surprised this wasn’t already a policy,” and “Is it really discrimination though if you understand the context behind it?”

These mixed opinions demonstrate a broader lack of consensus between U.S. citizens’ perspectives on policies regarding China. They call into question whether anti-Chinese sentiment remains perpetuated purely through governmental policy or through public perception as well.

So, what do the people think?

A recent study published by Pew Research Center provides insights into U.S. citizens’ viewpoints of China. Compared to a survey released in 2024, views reflect a less negative perspective in 2025. Despite this, they remain low compared to data collected from 2005 to 2015. 77% of the population has an unfavorable opinion of the country, with 33% of adults having a ‘very unfavorable view.’

Views also vary based on political party and age range. Republicans are more likely to have stronger negative opinions on China than Democrats. Similarly, older Americans are more likely to have a negative perspective than younger Americans. Roughly 50% of U.S. citizens age 65 and older have a ‘very unfavorable view’ compared to only 21% of adults under age 30.

U.S. perspectives on China remain low despite rising slightly in 2025. Credit: TSViPhoto/Shutterstock

The reason why public polls reflect such strongly negatives view of China may be shaped by reasons other than political policy. Decades of geopolitical tension, cultural misunderstanding, or media narratives all remain prominent factors.

Despite an overall decline in positive viewership of China from 2005 to 2025, the noticeable decrease in strongly negative views from 2024 to 2025 may reflect the beginning of a larger change within U.S. public perception.

The rise of social media influence might indicate the decline of anti-Chinese sentiment.

Content creators across social media are increasingly challenging anti-Chinese narratives. One example is popular American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed. Known for his energetic persona and dramatic behavior, streamer IShowSpeed recently conducted a widely viewed tour across China. He gained a large audience in the country across the duration of his visit.

Clips of his streams circulated on social media, gaining millions of views and thousands of comments. Among these, one TikToker posted a video of Speed in Chongqing. The caption states, “I’m so grateful and so proud that you showed the beauty of my hometown to the world!”

#ishowspeed #speedchinatour #chongqing #cybercity ♬ original sound – 10.fu_ @10.fu_ Speed in Chongqing🔥 // Im so grateful and so proud that you showed the beauty of my hometown to the whole world! Im at the other end of the earth watching your stream with tears in my eyes😭 As a kid growing up I spent my last 18 years in this city. Seeing you walking on those streets and blocks that I done walk a thousand times and taking subway direction to my home I done take a milion times and chilling on the ferry when night time hits with the cyber style revealing. Speed you made me so grateful and proud you truly GOAT! I don know what else to say i love you and i indeed love my hometown more! Enjoy the rest of your tour GOAT@IShowSpeed #speed

Users under the post continue to praise IShowSpeed. Three of the top comments state, “years of propaganda ruined by a streamer,” “I have never seen a stream that beautiful and fun like this😭✨,” and “USA DISRESPECT BUTTON 💔🇺🇸👇🏻.” The comments garnered over 15 thousand likes total.

Even the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer praise.

The 20-year-old popular American YouTuber #IShowSpeed @ishowspeedsuii has kicked off a journey in #China that has already garnered massive global attention, which indicates a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps and creating alternative channels for… pic.twitter.com/4FiBXSdaDU — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) March 26, 2025

IShowSpeed’s trip offered a candid and unexpected portrayal of everyday life in China. For many, these moments provided a glimpse into Chinese culture not highlighted in U.S. mainstream media.

IShowSpeed’s popularity turned his tour into a commercial success, but he certainly is not the only influencer who has created content depicting Asian culture in a positive light. Other noticeable creators include travel YouTuber Xiaomanyc, who’s known for surprising Chinese speakers by speaking in their language, and makeup YouTuber MissDarcei, who’s known for trying out Asian makeup brands.

Will future relations between China and the U.S. remain critical, or will tensions ease? Credit: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock

These creators are part of a growing wave of digital figures using their platforms to celebrate cultural exchange rather than perpetuate cultural divide. Whether their influence will be enough to shake the anti-Chinese sentiment historically ingrained within U.S. policy and perspective remains up to debate. Their content, however, has certainly created grounds for discussion, acceptance, and understanding.

What will future relations between the U.S. and China look like?

Complex political tension, economic rivalry, and historical mistrust between the U.S. and China create a difficult landscape for change and cooperation. Despite this, the growth of internet culture and influence has created new perspectives, such as the ones shown by IShowSpeed and other content creators. These fresh outlooks may begin to dismantle the anti-Chinese sentiment so prominently seen in Western ideology.

Future relations between both countries are uncertain. In the U.S, current perceptions of distrust and hatred against China can only be disrupted through a collective effort. If a new generation of voices can begin to stand up for cultural appreciation over perpetuated discourse, perhaps U.S. policy and public consciousness will begin to tell a different story.