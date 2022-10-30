Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Over 150 People Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Crush

80 more are in critical condition following the Halloween tragedy.

Published

seoul halloween
Credit: YouTube/ABC News

Saturday, October 29, over 150 people were crushed to death in Itaewon, South Korea during Halloween festivities. It was the deadliest crowd crush event in South Korean history.

Seoul’s popular Itaewon district was packed with an estimated 100,000 people this past Saturday. President Yoon designated the district a disaster zone following Saturday’s tragedy.

The deadly crush occurred around round 10:20 pm. The district is known to be a network of narrow, inclining, and declining alleys. Crowds were overwhelming the entire night. Just after 10:00 pm, hundreds of people surged into an alley next to the Hamilton hotel.

Witnesses reported seeing crowds of Halloween-goers surging forcefully in different directions. On the sloped surface, people lost their balance, causing a domino effect of falling.

The Itaewon district was filled with massive crowds Saturday night.
Credit: YouTube/CNN

Someone present at the crowd crush in Itaewon described the scene on Twitter: “People kept pushing down into a downhill club alley, resulting in other people screaming and falling down like dominos. I thought I would be crushed to death, too, as people kept pushing without realising there were people falling down at the start of the stampede.”

On Sunday morning, families and friends of loved ones who celebrated the holiday at Itaewon were desperately searching for information regarding the identities of the victims. Over 90% of the victims, most of them teens or in their 20s, have been identified.

“This news came like a bolt from the blue sky,” commented the father of a woman who died on Saturday evening.

Halloween night 2018 in Itaewon-dong district of Seoul, South Korea
Credit: Shutterstock/2p2play

On Sunday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a state of national mourning as the country investigated and processed Saturday’s tragedy. He remarked, “As a president, who is responsible for the people’s lives and safety, my heart is heavy and I struggle to cope with my grief.”

President Yoon also promised authorities would launch a full investigation of the “cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure the same accident does not occur again in the future.”

Dr. Lee Beom-suk and Kim Mi Sung both provided first aid and support for the victims. Lee described the effect of the crowd crush on those hurt: “I could not catch their pulse or breath. There was blood coming from their noses. When I tried CPR, I also pumped blood out of their mouths.”

The Itaewon district is known for narrow, sloped alleys.
Credit: Shutterstock/WFAA

Kim works at a local nonprofit which promotes tourism in Itaewon. After the event, she performed CPR on 10 unconscious victims. Nine were later declared dead

More than 400 total emergency personnel were present at the scene in order to provide support to the victims. Police support, however, was slow to arrive. Interior minister Lee Sang-min defends the slow reaction time, explaining that “A considerable number had been deployed at Gwanghwamun where a large crowd was expected for a protest.” They “had also not expected” Itaewon to gather such a significant Halloween crowd.

Long celebrated as a hub of nightlife, Itaewon reopened for  Halloween festivities for the first time in three years. People flocked to the party district in the thousands to celebrate the reopening of Itaewon after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Interested in reading more about the latest news? Click here to learn about Germany’s latest initiative to legalize cannabis.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Makenna Dykstra (she/her) is currently pursuing her M.A. in English Literature at Tulane University in New Orleans. She writes journalism and poetry.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

halloween costumes 2022 halloween costumes 2022

Lifestyle

7 Most Popular Halloween Costumes in 2022 According to Google

Need some costume inspo? These suggestions might help you out.

2 days ago

News

Germany Goes Green: Plan To Legalize Cannabis Underway

Germany working on plan to legalise recreational use of weed for minimum up to four years.

4 days ago

Uncategorized

Fat Bear Week: The Competition You Never Knew You Needed

Every year, Katami National Park holds a competition where people vote for which of the park’s brown bears is, definitively, the fattest.

6 days ago
Liz Truss Liz Truss

News

Truss Resigns: We Saw This Coming. Who Will We See Now?￼

The shortest-serving PM admitted that she could not deliver her mandate.

6 days ago
Salman Rushdie pictured lightly smiling. He wears glasses and a suit jacket. Salman Rushdie pictured lightly smiling. He wears glasses and a suit jacket.

News

Salman Rushdie Loses Eyesight in One Eye and Use of One Hand Following August Attack

"He's going to live... That's the more important thing."

10/24/2022

News

Liz Truss Resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss resigns leaving the Tory Party with our a leader, once again.

10/21/2022

News

‘Pillars of Creation’: Jaw-Dropping New Shots Captured by James Webb Telescope

New space pics just dropped!

10/20/2022
Kanye West Parler Kanye West Parler

News

Kanye West Buys Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

Instagram and Twitter restricted him, so he bought his own platform.

10/18/2022
Twitchcon Twitchcon

News

The Truth Behind Twitch’s ‘Twitchcon’

'Twitchcon' or Twitch being a con?

10/17/2022
Halloween Horror Halloween Horror

Entertainment

Horror Classics: 5 Vintage Horror Films You Should Binge-Watch Halloween

13 Ghosts is a classic supernatural film that’ll give you goosebumps

10/17/2022

News

Rebellious Climate Advocates: Animal Rebellion Takes Over High-End London Shops

Animal Rebellion, a group advocating for the end of animal and fish farming, has protested at high-end shops. The group has come under a...

10/15/2022

News

TikTok Accused of Taking 70% of Profits From Live Streams of Syrian Refugees

A new investigation has uncovered that TikTok and its middlemen receive the majority of donated money from refugees.

10/14/2022