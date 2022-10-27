Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Germany Goes Green: Plan To Legalize Cannabis Underway

Germany working on plan to legalise recreational use of weed for minimum up to four years.

Published

Shutterstock / Collage of canadastock, Pau Novell Aran

On the 26 of October, the German government announced that it is seeking to implement a plan to legalize the recreational use of cannabis around the nation.

Back in 2017, Germany had prompted efforts to allow for the use of cannabis for purely medical purposes. Having since had success, the European country is now planning on expanding the legalization of cannabis to include recreational use.

In the government’s cabinet, there have been talks of approving a plan to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana, and additionally, legally permit the sale of the substance to adults for recreational reasons.

Germany has recently been known for its progressive social perspective in terms of nightlife, clubbing, bar culture, and drug culture. So, this plan to decriminalize the substance could offer greater safety to many users that are currently risking legality.

However, these are merely talks still. The plan has not yet been confirmed that it will go ahead and be finalized. The health minister, Karl Lauterbach, has explained that since Germany is a member state, the government first must ensure that the plan complies with the European Union’s law. However, it would not be the first member of the EU to legalize cannabis, as the Netherlands already has and Barcelona is also known for its legal recreational use.

The German health minister has also added that the market will be tightly controlled if it is ever approved in the future. So, the government will not permit illegal vendors of the substance.

However, the benefits remain, that there will be safe alternatives for users to purchase the substance and not risk their health.

In fact, not only are there safety and health benefits for substance users, but the Institute for Competition Economics also carried out a survey that revealed that legalizing cannabis can actually boost Germany’s annual tax revenue. The increase in cost savings would reach around £2.6 billion – or €3.4 billion.

Not bad for weed.

Therefore, Lauterbach hopes this plan goes through because it would create plenty of new jobs for German citizens, and boost the economy, whilst combatting the dangerous black market.

Victor Moussa

Politically, this is not the first time the legalization of weed has been in the discussion, either. The Social Democrats described the use of cannabis in Germany as a ‘social reality’ in last year’s election manifesto. They also urgently called for an ‘appropriate political way of dealing with this’.

In addition, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party have also supported a legal cannabis market, regulated by the state, for many years.

The political plan to ensure quality control and protect young people would have substantially positive ‘social effects.

If the plan is formally approved, Germany will be one of the biggest legal cannabis markets due to its population of 83 million. The new legalization will also be in practice for an initial trial period of four years.

In other legalization news, read here Vancouver’s attempts to legalize Class A drugs due to their surmounting drug abuse problem.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

Fat Bear Week: The Competition You Never Knew You Needed

Every year, Katami National Park holds a competition where people vote for which of the park’s brown bears is, definitively, the fattest.

2 days ago
Liz Truss Liz Truss

News

Truss Resigns: We Saw This Coming. Who Will We See Now?￼

The shortest-serving PM admitted that she could not deliver her mandate.

2 days ago
Salman Rushdie pictured lightly smiling. He wears glasses and a suit jacket. Salman Rushdie pictured lightly smiling. He wears glasses and a suit jacket.

News

Salman Rushdie Loses Eyesight in One Eye and Use of One Hand Following August Attack

"He's going to live... That's the more important thing."

3 days ago

News

Liz Truss Resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss resigns leaving the Tory Party with our a leader, once again.

5 days ago

News

‘Pillars of Creation’: Jaw-Dropping New Shots Captured by James Webb Telescope

New space pics just dropped!

7 days ago
Kanye West Parler Kanye West Parler

News

Kanye West Buys Conservative Social Media Platform Parler

Instagram and Twitter restricted him, so he bought his own platform.

10/18/2022
Twitchcon Twitchcon

News

The Truth Behind Twitch’s ‘Twitchcon’

'Twitchcon' or Twitch being a con?

10/17/2022

News

Rebellious Climate Advocates: Animal Rebellion Takes Over High-End London Shops

Animal Rebellion, a group advocating for the end of animal and fish farming, has protested at high-end shops. The group has come under a...

10/15/2022

News

TikTok Accused of Taking 70% of Profits From Live Streams of Syrian Refugees

A new investigation has uncovered that TikTok and its middlemen receive the majority of donated money from refugees.

10/14/2022

News

The Hans Niemann Report: Chess.com and FIDE Investigate

Chess.com investigate the recent Hans Niemann cheating scandal. Was there foul play at work? Has it all been blown out of proportion?

10/14/2022
india poverty india poverty

News

3 Ways The Indian Government Are Tackling Poverty

A look at some crucial reforms that have seen to India's decline in poverty throughout the last decade.

10/13/2022

News

Uvalde School District Suspended Their Police Force Following May’s School Shooting

"It's a win––a small win. We're not done."

10/12/2022