No Suspects Announced as Investigation Into Idaho Murders Continues

Moscow, Idaho– Four University of Idaho roommates were killed in their home in the early hours of November 13. The killer is still on the loose.

A press conference on Wednesday, November 23, revealed FBI involvement consisting of 44 agents and investigators, two being from the Behavior Analysis Unit.

Officials have reaffirmed they are “exploring every avenue,” including the 2021 stabbings in Oregon, the killer being a female, amongst many other possibilities. A Murder-Suicide scenario has been ruled out, and more information on the entrance point of the killer is yet to be confirmed.

Police will be working into the winter break, and students should expect police patrols on campus and in neighborhoods.

Why residents of Moscow must be vigilant has not been clarified by the police, leading to many students moving out of the area until further development.

“Moscow has always been a very safe place”, Captain Roger Lanier states. As things change now for the residents of Moscow, it is advised that students “travel in pairs” and “stay with a friend.”

“We want people to be vigilant,” Captain Lanier ends.

“Threat with Knife”- September 12

A warning described as a “Threat with Knife” was reported after a man threatened a group of students walking through the University of Idaho campus. Fortunately, no one was harmed.

The attacker was described as a white male between the ages of 18 and 22 years old, dressed in all black. It is unknown whether this incident is connected to the murders.

November 12, 20:57 – November 13, 11:58

On Sunday, November 12, at 20:57, Goncalves posted on Instagram for the last time. The picture, captioned, “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these people everyday”, shows the students smiling contently at the camera.

Goncalves’s last Instagram post with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Image via YouTube/ CNN

That same day, between 20:00 and 21:00, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a Sigma Chi fraternity party.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen went to a sports bar from 22:00 until 1:30 a.m. CCTV footage, released by the truck’s Twitch stream, shows the two victims ordering food. The wait would last ten minutes, and the victims were not believed to be distressed or uncomfortable.

Furthermore, Moscow police have stated that Goncalves and Mogen “used a private party” in order to get home. They arrived at 1:45 a.m.

Police ruled out the suspect wearing a white hoodie, a black jacket, and a cap in the CCTV footage.

CCTV footage shows Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Credit: YouTube/ New York Post

Kernodle and Chapin are said to have arrived just after 1:45 a.m. The two surviving roommates returned home at around 1 a.m.

The autopsies conducted by the Lata County Coroners affirmed the identities of all four victims. The murder weapon is believed to be a fix-blade. The murder weapon has yet to be found.

In addition, all four victims were asleep during the attack, some had defensive wounds, and all were stabbed many times. None of the victims displayed signs of sexual assault.

Kaylee Goncalves’s dog, whom she shared with jack, has survived the attack and is currently living with a responsible party.

In a Facebook post, police confirmed the “incident of the report of a skinned dog and have determined it is unrelated to this incident.”

‘The 11:58’ 911 Call

Detectives have stated that the surviving roommates asked friends to the residence after believing that one of “the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up”.

A press conference held on Monday, November 21, affirms the following, at approximately 11:58 a.m., a 911 call was placed; police confirm that “the call originated from inside the residence and was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates. 4 victims (2 on the second floor and 2 on the third floor).”

Police Officers entered the scene, finding the victims on the second and third floors. Equally important, the police do not believe that any surviving roommates or the 911 caller were involved.

Alivea Goncalves is not “settling” for Police Findings

Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’ sister, is not “settling” for the lack of answers provided by the police. She was able to find the CCTV footage, the Uber driver’s identity, and the calls made from Kaylee and Madison’s phones.

“At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., and from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again,” she tells Inside Edition.

Kayle Goncalves’ parents, Steve and Kristi Goncalves stated that police were “wasting their time” suspecting Jack, Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she was likely to get back together.

“Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family…Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100%,” Kristi added.

In an update released earlier this week, investigators were considering reports that Goncalves had a stalker. More than 600 tips have been received by police officials, and they are continuing to sift through information.

Former Agent Jim Clemente’s Theory

A retired FBI behavioral analyst thinks the attacker was a stalker or someone the victims knew.

Former agent Jim Clemente tells The Independent, “This offender did not just randomly choose this location, that he targeted one or more of the people in there.” He believes, “That could be because he has a relationship … with one or more of them, or it could be that he’s been stalking one or more of them.”

“He’s sloppy,” he continued. “This is probably more of a compulsive kind of person, that would put him at a younger age and, maybe, in the age group or just above the victims.”

The FBI welcomes tips and digital media at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at (208) 883-7180 or email [email protected]