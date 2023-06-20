LA Knight Dismisses the Idea of Logan Paul’s Inclusion in Money In The Bank Match

LA Knight, formerly known as Eli Drake, recently shared his thoughts on various topics during an interview with Metro. One of the subjects discussed was the possibility of Logan Paul entering the Men’s Money in the Bank match in 2023. LA Knight expressed skepticism about Paul’s chances, asserting that the shine he has experienced in his previous matches might not be replicated when faced with the competition in the ring, particularly when LA Knight himself is involved.

Reflecting on his journey to the main roster, LA Knight emphasized his readiness and eagerness to make his mark. He acknowledged the sacrifices he has made, including enduring financial struggles, sleeping in cars, and traveling extensively to establish himself in the industry. Now, having reached this stage, he feels a sense of accomplishment and believes that the opportunity is long overdue.

LA Knight also touched upon his persona and the development of his character over the past decade. He described the grind he has endured and the dedication he has shown to his craft, always working as if he were already in WWE, even when the audience may have been limited. He has consistently strived to be the best version of himself, envisioning the day he would arrive in WWE and making sure he was prepared for that moment.

With his confident demeanor and determination, LA Knight is poised to make an impact on the main roster. His words reflect his belief in his abilities and his drive to succeed in WWE. As fans eagerly watch his journey unfold, they can anticipate exciting moments and memorable performances from this talented wrestler.