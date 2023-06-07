CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht Departs After a Brief and Turbulent Tenure

Chris Licht, the CEO, and chairman of CNN, has left the company after a tumultuous year marked by various missteps. The announcement was made by David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros.

Discovery, CNN’s parent company, during the network’s daily editorial meeting. Licht’s departure comes after a series of challenges for CNN, including layoffs, declining profits, low ratings, the firing of anchors, and low employee morale. His leadership skills and editorial vision were heavily criticized, with leaks from employees undermining trust in his abilities.

A critical blow to Licht’s tenure came in the form of a scathing 15,000-word profile in The Atlantic, which questioned his ability to lead CNN into the future. Licht attempted to regain trust by apologizing to staff and expressing determination to win them over. However, it became evident that his position as CEO was no longer sustainable. High-profile anchors, correspondents, and staff had lost confidence in Licht’s leadership. David Leavy, Zaslav’s top lieutenant, was appointed as CNN’s chief operating officer, signaling the end of Licht’s tenure.

Zaslav acknowledged his responsibility for the recent chaos at CNN and praised Licht’s career while expressing regret that things didn’t work out. A wide search, both internal and external, is now underway for a new network chief, although Zaslav cautioned that it will take time. In the interim, a leadership team consisting of Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling, all veteran network executives, will guide CNN’s operations.

Licht’s previous successes in morning news, including producing MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and revamping “CBS Sunday Morning,” didn’t translate into success at CNN. His decision to dismantle CNN+ and his handling of layoffs, programming changes, and a town hall with former President Donald Trump were met with criticism both internally and externally. The Atlantic’s profile further eroded Licht’s standing, ultimately leading to his departure from the network.

Following the announcement of Chris Licht’s departure from CNN, the network is now faced with the task of rebuilding and finding a new leader to steer the organization forward. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed his confidence in the interim leadership team comprising Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling. However, the search for a permanent CEO is expected to be a lengthy process.

CNN is at a critical juncture, grappling with declining ratings, financial challenges, and a fractured employee morale. Licht’s tenure was marred by a series of missteps and internal discontent, leading to a loss of trust and faith in his leadership. The decision to dismantle CNN+ and the handling of layoffs created additional friction within the organization.

The departure of key on-air talent, such as Brian Stelter and Don Lemon, further contributed to the upheaval at the network. Licht’s attempts to revamp the morning show and his handling of a town hall with former President Donald Trump were met with criticism both externally and internally, highlighting the challenges he faced in navigating CNN’s complex landscape.

The Atlantic’s comprehensive profile, based on interviews with over 100 CNN employees, served as a catalyst for Licht’s departure. The article shed light on the deep-seated concerns and skepticism surrounding Licht’s ability to lead CNN effectively. It exposed a rift between Licht and the network’s journalists, resulting in his isolation from the newsroom and a lack of connection with his staff.

Licht’s departure presents an opportunity for CNN to reevaluate its direction and regain its footing in the competitive media landscape. As the search for a new CEO begins, the network will need to find a leader who can rebuild trust, foster collaboration, and navigate the evolving media landscape with strategic vision.

In the interim, the focus will be on stabilizing operations and restoring morale among employees. The interim leadership team will work to address the challenges CNN faces, including reversing declining ratings, improving financial performance, and reinvigorating the network’s journalistic integrity.

The path ahead for CNN is uncertain, but it presents an opportunity for the network to reassess its priorities, rebuild its brand, and regain the trust of both its employees and viewers. As the search for a new CEO commences, CNN’s future direction and success will depend on finding a leader who can inspire and guide the network through these challenging times.