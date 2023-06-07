Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht Departs After a Brief and Turbulent Tenure

Shannen Doherty opens up in a heartbreaking cancer update, expressing her fear and vulnerability.
Avatar photo

Published

Chris Licht
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Chris Licht, the CEO, and chairman of CNN, has left the company after a tumultuous year marked by various missteps. The announcement was made by David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros.

Discovery, CNN’s parent company, during the network’s daily editorial meeting. Licht’s departure comes after a series of challenges for CNN, including layoffs, declining profits, low ratings, the firing of anchors, and low employee morale. His leadership skills and editorial vision were heavily criticized, with leaks from employees undermining trust in his abilities.

A critical blow to Licht’s tenure came in the form of a scathing 15,000-word profile in The Atlantic, which questioned his ability to lead CNN into the future. Licht attempted to regain trust by apologizing to staff and expressing determination to win them over. However, it became evident that his position as CEO was no longer sustainable. High-profile anchors, correspondents, and staff had lost confidence in Licht’s leadership. David Leavy, Zaslav’s top lieutenant, was appointed as CNN’s chief operating officer, signaling the end of Licht’s tenure.

Zaslav acknowledged his responsibility for the recent chaos at CNN and praised Licht’s career while expressing regret that things didn’t work out. A wide search, both internal and external, is now underway for a new network chief, although Zaslav cautioned that it will take time. In the interim, a leadership team consisting of Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling, all veteran network executives, will guide CNN’s operations.

Licht’s previous successes in morning news, including producing MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and revamping “CBS Sunday Morning,” didn’t translate into success at CNN. His decision to dismantle CNN+ and his handling of layoffs, programming changes, and a town hall with former President Donald Trump were met with criticism both internally and externally. The Atlantic’s profile further eroded Licht’s standing, ultimately leading to his departure from the network.

Following the announcement of Chris Licht’s departure from CNN, the network is now faced with the task of rebuilding and finding a new leader to steer the organization forward. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed his confidence in the interim leadership team comprising Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling. However, the search for a permanent CEO is expected to be a lengthy process.

CNN is at a critical juncture, grappling with declining ratings, financial challenges, and a fractured employee morale. Licht’s tenure was marred by a series of missteps and internal discontent, leading to a loss of trust and faith in his leadership. The decision to dismantle CNN+ and the handling of layoffs created additional friction within the organization.

The departure of key on-air talent, such as Brian Stelter and Don Lemon, further contributed to the upheaval at the network. Licht’s attempts to revamp the morning show and his handling of a town hall with former President Donald Trump were met with criticism both externally and internally, highlighting the challenges he faced in navigating CNN’s complex landscape.

The Atlantic’s comprehensive profile, based on interviews with over 100 CNN employees, served as a catalyst for Licht’s departure. The article shed light on the deep-seated concerns and skepticism surrounding Licht’s ability to lead CNN effectively. It exposed a rift between Licht and the network’s journalists, resulting in his isolation from the newsroom and a lack of connection with his staff.

Licht’s departure presents an opportunity for CNN to reevaluate its direction and regain its footing in the competitive media landscape. As the search for a new CEO begins, the network will need to find a leader who can rebuild trust, foster collaboration, and navigate the evolving media landscape with strategic vision.

In the interim, the focus will be on stabilizing operations and restoring morale among employees. The interim leadership team will work to address the challenges CNN faces, including reversing declining ratings, improving financial performance, and reinvigorating the network’s journalistic integrity.

The path ahead for CNN is uncertain, but it presents an opportunity for the network to reassess its priorities, rebuild its brand, and regain the trust of both its employees and viewers. As the search for a new CEO commences, CNN’s future direction and success will depend on finding a leader who can inspire and guide the network through these challenging times.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

A red haze is visible over the New York City skyline as the Canadian wildfires intensify. Credit A red haze is visible over the New York City skyline as the Canadian wildfires intensify. Credit

Climate

New York City Grapples with Severe Air Pollution as Canada Wildfire Smoke Blankets the Northeast

New York City grapples with severe air pollution as Canada wildfire smoke blankets the Northeast, raising environmental concerns.

4 mins ago
crocodile crocodile

Celebrity

‘Virgin Birth’ Recorded in Crocodile for the First Time in History”

Witness a scientific milestone as the phenomenon of 'virgin birth' is documented in a crocodile for the first time in history.

8 mins ago
Beach samba vinyl by Astrud Gilberto in 1966. Beach samba vinyl by Astrud Gilberto in 1966.

Music

Astrud Gilberto, Renowned ‘Girl from Ipanema’ Singer and Ambassador of Bossa Nova, Passes Away

The music world mourns the loss of Astrud Gilberto, the renowned 'Girl from Ipanema' singer and ambassador of Bossa Nova, who has passed away.

13 mins ago
Shannen Doherty (right) at the 6th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer Telecast held at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, USA on September 7, 2018. Shannen Doherty (right) at the 6th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer Telecast held at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, USA on September 7, 2018.

Celebrity

Shannen Doherty Opens Up with Heartbreaking Cancer Update: ‘My Fear Is Evident’

Shannen Doherty opens up in a heartbreaking cancer update, expressing her fear and vulnerability.

36 mins ago
NASA psyche mission asteroid NASA psyche mission asteroid

Science

NASA’s Psyche Mission, Aimed at Exploring a Metal World, Back on Track Following Challenging Year

Exciting news as NASA's Psyche mission, aimed at exploring a metal world, is back on track following a challenging year.

43 mins ago
Denver mayor ballot. Denver mayor ballot.

Politics

Mike Johnston Chosen as Denver’s New Mayor Amidst Rapid Growth and Escalating Housing Costs

Denver announces Mike Johnston as the city's new mayor amidst rapid growth and escalating housing costs.

51 mins ago
Putri Ariani on "America's Got Talent. Putri Ariani on "America's Got Talent.

TV & Film

Simon Cowell Hits Golden Buzzer for Blind Singer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Witness an awe-inspiring moment as Simon Cowell presses the Golden Buzzer for a blind singer on 'America's Got Talent.

1 hour ago
Staten Island Ferry Staten Island Ferry

Celebrity

Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘Very Stoned’ When He Bought Staten Island Ferry for $280K

In a candid admission, Pete Davidson reveals that he and Colin Jost regret buying a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry while being 'very stoned.'

3 hours ago
Matt Rife Matt Rife

Celebrity

TikTok Comedian Matt Rife Announces Denver Shows Dates

Get ready for laughter as TikTok comedian Matt Rife announces his Denver shows.

3 hours ago
Sean Preston Sean Preston

Celebrity

Britney Spears Fondly Describes Son Sean Preston as ‘My First Love’ Following Decision to Allow Boys to Move to Hawaii

Britney Spears fondly describes her son Sean Preston as 'my first love' following her decision to allow the boys to move to Hawaii.

3 hours ago
Picasso Picasso

Celebrity

Françoise Gilot, Renowned French Painter and Former Partner of Picasso, Passes Away at 101

The art world mourns the loss of Françoise Gilot, the renowned French painter and former partner of Picasso.

3 hours ago
Pete Davidson Pete Davidson

Celebrity

Pete Davidson Fires Back at PETA in Fiery Voicemail Over Dog Purchase Criticism

Pete Davidson fires back at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in a fiery voicemail, responding to criticism over his dog purchase.

3 hours ago