Baddie on a Budget: 7 Fashion Trends That Look Luxe For Less

It’s late at night, you’re scrolling on Instagram and eyeing your favourite influencer’s fit check, wondering how they manage to look so effortlessly good. You search for the outfit and gasp at the price. It’s way out of your budget! The truth is, you don’t need a designer wardrobe to give designer energy. Here are a few of this year’s hottest trends that you can incorporate, while still staying smart with your coins.

The ‘Dad Short’

Jorts, also known as ‘jean shorts’, date all the way back to the 1960s when people would cut (yes, CUT!) down their jeans to achieve a more rebellious look. Now, more recently, the specific style of longer, baggier jorts has gained popularity.

Worn famously by singers such as Billie Eilish, they’re a huge staple in many people’s wardrobes and in the hip-hop fashion industry.

Not only have they stormed the influencers and celebrities, but they’ve also appeared on the runway. Brands like Givenchy and Fendi have featured jorts in their collections before, but my key to styling them this year?

Pair them with a tight baby tee to keep it cute and cinched. Add a chunky trainer or a platform slider, and bonus points for a slicked-back bun and vintage sunnies.

For a cheaper alternative that still gives you that ‘skater core’ look, visit brands such as H&M and Urban Outfitters to find yourself some jorts this summer.

Linen luxury

You might remember the “coastal grandmother” trend that blew up on TikTok a few years back. Think comfy chinos, loose tunics and long skirts – clothes that look like you could be going to the beach any minute, no matter where you live!

At the heart of it all? Linen. The whole vibe gives major Nancy Meyers, a pioneer in the film industry AND a style icon all in one, and many influencers also love this style, such as Matilda Djerf, the founder of her very own Scandi fashion brand ‘Djerf Avenue’.

Linen is worn by many people for its breathable and stylish qualities, usually in the warmer months. From dresses and skirts to shirts and trousers, it’s a comfortable fabric that you can dress up for a more sophisticated look, or down to achieve something more casual!

Personally, I love linen trousers. Style with some loafers, a thin cami, and a tote bag, you’ve got yourself the perfect summer look. Add some statement earrings if you’re feeling fancy!

Stradivarius and GAP have the cutest linen trousers, both under £25! If you’re looking for an affordable shirt, then definitely head to the Japanese retailer, UNIQLO.

Mesh shoes or a thick wedge?

The loafer, the cowboy boot and the kitten heel were the shoes of 2024. It’s safe to say that these are still trendy, but for 2025, it seems that comfort will be dominating the summer season.

Mesh flats are a controversial shoe, with many saying it’s the worst trend ever and that they don’t see the hype. Well, I’m here to tell you that that’s not the case, and so many well-dressed people are rocking them!

Mesh is a lightweight material that is quite comfortable and also allows for airflow. Worn by Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie, they can look super expensive when styled correctly, just like them.

They can be paired effortlessly with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a simple tee. Keep the colour neutral (so it goes with everything) and add a few accessories. Don’t forget your pedicure though!

For those who may have a beach holiday booked for the summer (or just for those who love a flip flop), wedges are BACK! The classic flip-flop has been reinvented for years. It’s taken different styles and looks, but this summer, the focus is on this ‘mum-style’ wedged sandal.

Chocolate Brown Wedged Heels (Credit: Next)

For a penny-friendly mesh flat, check out Amazon, and head to Urban Outfitters for a new wedged sandal!

Cool girl capris

Alexa, play ‘Britney Spears’. The capris are returning, and we’re also being transported back to the early 2000s.

Seen worn by many influencers recently, such as Hailey Bieber, they’re actually quite easy to wear, despite their awkward and somewhat controversial length.

My favourites that I’ve found (for a great bargain!) are a denim moment from Nobody’s Child and a sleek, but casual legging from ASOS.

Bikini season is here

Every year, like clockwork, we ask each other the same question: “What bikinis are trending this summer?” And this time, the answer is bold statements and confidence.

Embellishments on swimwear have become increasingly popular this year, along with various prints, such as polka dots.

H&M have been slaying with their swimwear range recently, and even I’ve had to join in! A few favourites (and the one I’ve purchased) can be found here.

But if you don’t mind spending a little more and investing in a brand that is sustainable and good for our planet, I’d recommend checking out Kikankinis.

Founded by content creator Kate Elisabeth, Kikakinis are passionate about being environmentally conscious. Their swimwear is made out of Q-Nova and Econyl, which are made from more than half of pre-consumption waste and recycled fishing nets!

Beach-y, breezy and a bit boho

To go with our jorts or our capris, it’s also the year of the crochet!

After a surge in people (mainly Gen Z) taking on crochet during lockdown in 2020, the obsession is back and better than ever. Making your own clothes and other accessories can be seen as a form of sustainable fashion. It’s also actually a super relaxing hobby.

Crochet Shorts With Drawstrings (Credit: Zara)

Many celebrities have been spotted rocking crochet, and it’s even been a hit with Taylor Swift. Style a crochet top with some denim shorts, or even wear that crochet set as a beach cover-up.

For the cutest crochet pieces, visit ASOS and Zara to spice up your summer wardrobe!

A pleated moment

Thanks to this year’s collections by designer brands such as Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta, we’re also dipping our feet into pleated skirts.

They’re elegant, but still keep to that preppy vibe. Styled with a thin jumper or a blazer and some flats, you have the most effortlessly chic look. Plus, an A for effort if you opt for a butter yellow – it’s the colour of summer!

Casini Pleated Micro Skirt (Credit: Motel Rocks)

I’ve found you a few that won’t break the bank, on Mango and Motel Rocks.

Fashion in 2025 is all about expressing yourself and having fun with it, without completely emptying your wallet. Whether you’re mixing your thrifted finds with the high-end stuff, you have to remember that often, it’s not about the label. It’s about how you wear it! Confidence and personality are accessories, and luckily, those ones are always free.

Happy styling!