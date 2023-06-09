Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health & Wellbeing

New Study Suggests Red Meat and Sugar May Cause Colorectal Cancer in Young People

A new study suggests a potential link between red meat and sugar consumption and colorectal cancer in young individuals.
Avatar photo

Published

colorectal Cancer
Image via Unsplash

The new study suggesting a link between red meat, sugar consumption, and the development of colorectal cancer at a younger age highlights the need for further research and dietary modifications. Colorectal cancer is on the rise among young people, and it is projected to become a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US for individuals aged 20 to 49 by 2030.

The study compared two groups of people: those who developed colorectal cancer at a young age and those who developed it at a more typical age. The researchers found that the younger group had lower levels of citrate, a substance produced during the body’s conversion of food into energy. They also observed differences in the breakdown of proteins and carbohydrates, suggesting a potential link between red meat and sugar intake and the development of colorectal cancer at a younger age.

While the exact cause of colorectal cancer in young individuals remains unclear, the study emphasizes the importance of dietary modifications. Dr. Suneel Kamath, the senior author of the study, recommends increasing the consumption of leafy green vegetables, limiting sugar and processed foods, reducing red meat intake, and obtaining protein from lean meats, poultry, beans, or lentils.

It is crucial to raise awareness that colorectal cancer can affect individuals of all ages, contrary to a common misconception that it primarily affects older individuals. Symptoms of colorectal cancer include rectal bleeding, blood in the stool, abdominal pain or cramping, weakness, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.

The researchers hope that their study will pave the way for further research to better understand the causes of colorectal cancer in young adults. By gaining more insights into the disease’s mechanisms, improved therapies can be developed to address the needs of those diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a young age.

Colorectal cancer’s increasing prevalence among young people is a concerning trend that demands further investigation. While the recent study identified potential links between red meat, sugar consumption, and the early onset of colorectal cancer, it is essential to conduct more research to establish a clearer understanding of the disease’s causes and risk factors.

The findings of the study underscore the importance of dietary modifications as a preventive measure. By increasing the intake of leafy green vegetables, reducing sugar and processed food consumption, limiting red meat intake, and opting for lean proteins like poultry, beans, and lentils, individuals can make positive changes to their diet that may help reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Dr. Kamath’s emphasis on dispelling the misconception that young people cannot be affected by cancer is crucial. By raising awareness among both the medical community and the general public, it becomes possible to recognize and diagnose colorectal cancer in young individuals promptly. Recognizing the symptoms, such as rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, weakness, and unexplained weight loss, and seeking medical attention can lead to earlier detection and potentially better treatment outcomes.

The study’s authors hope that their findings will serve as a stepping stone for future research into colorectal cancer in young adults. Understanding the underlying causes, including genetic factors, environmental exposures, and lifestyle choices, can contribute to the development of more effective therapies and prevention strategies for this specific population.

In conclusion, the study highlights the need for a multifaceted approach to address the rising incidence of colorectal cancer among young people. By promoting dietary changes, raising awareness, and conducting further research, it is possible to make progress in combating this disease and improving outcomes for those diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a young age.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Sewage treatment plants Sewage treatment plants

Health & Wellbeing

Mysterious Covid-19 Lineages Found in US Sewers May Hold Clues to Chronic Infections

Discover a groundbreaking study revealing that Covid-19 lineages found in US sewers may hold vital clues to chronic infections.

3 days ago
NASA Parker solar probe NASA Parker solar probe

Science

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Dives Into Fast Solar Wind and Discovers Its Mysterious Source

NASA's Parker Solar Probe embarks on a groundbreaking mission as it dives into the fast solar wind.

3 days ago
The inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Rocket moves closer to reality as it successfully completes a Flight Readiness Firing (FRF). The inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Rocket moves closer to reality as it successfully completes a Flight Readiness Firing (FRF).

Science

United Launch Alliance Successfully Test Fires Its Vulcan Rocket

United Launch Alliance (ULA) achieves a significant milestone with the successful test firing of its new Vulcan rocket.

3 days ago
Black Hole flash of light Black Hole flash of light

Science

Flash of Light Brighter Than One Trillion Stars Leads to Black Hole Breakthrough

Witness the brilliance of a flash of light that surpasses a trillion stars, unveiling groundbreaking insights into the mysteries of supermassive black holes.

3 days ago

Gaming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has an Official Release Date for 2023

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have recently unveiled the much-awaited launch date for their highly anticipated superhero action game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

3 days ago
Hulk Hogan (left) and The Iron Sheik (right) Hulk Hogan (left) and The Iron Sheik (right)

Celebrity

Hulk Hogan Reacts to the Loss of Wrestling Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan mourns the loss of The Iron Sheik, sharing his emotional reaction to the news.

3 days ago
Album cover for BTS's 10-year debut anniversary single ″Take Two″ [BIGHIT MUSIC] Album cover for BTS's 10-year debut anniversary single ″Take Two″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Music

BTS Set to Release 10th Anniversary Single on Friday

Get ready for the excitement as BTS gears up to release their 10th anniversary single on Friday.

3 days ago
Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Celebrity

Tupac Shakur’s Sister Emotionally Recalls Late Rapper as He Receives Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur's sister emotionally recalls the late rapper as he receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 days ago
Bryan Cranston Bryan Cranston

TV & Film

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Says He Will Retire From Acting in 2026

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announces his retirement from acting in 2026, prioritizing quality time with his wife of over 30 years.

3 days ago
Tom Holland Tom Holland

Celebrity

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Taking a Year Off’ After Reaching Breaking Point with Hollywood

Spider-Man star Tom Holland reaches a breaking point in Hollywood and announces plans to take a year off.

3 days ago
Jamie Foxx COVID Jamie Foxx COVID

Celebrity

Jamie Foxx’s Denies COVID Vaccine Link to Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's representative denies any link between the COVID vaccine and the actor's hospitalization

3 days ago
Lamar Odom Lamar Odom

Celebrity

Recovering Addict, Lamar Odom, Offers Support to Bam Margera in Hospital Following Recent Mental Breakdown

Former NBA player Lamar Odom, a recovering addict, offers support to Bam Margera in the hospital following his recent mental breakdown.

3 days ago