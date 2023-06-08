Shannen Doherty’s Breast Cancer Spreads to Her Brain

It is with sadness that we learn Shannen Doherty‘s breast cancer has spread to her brain. The actor took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that a CT scan on January 5th showed metastasis in her brain.

She underwent her first round of radiation on January 12th. In her post, Doherty expressed her fear and acknowledged the challenges she faces due to her claustrophobia. She also expressed gratitude for her doctors and the medical team at Cedars Sinai.

Doherty, 52, was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent various treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and a mastectomy, and announced that she was in remission in 2017. However, in 2020, she revealed that the cancer had returned and had reached Stage 4.

Shannen Doherty is widely recognized for her roles in popular television series such as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed.” She has also appeared in films like “Heathers” and “Mallrats.”

The news of her cancer spreading to her brain serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals battling cancer. We extend our thoughts and support to Shannen Doherty during this difficult time, and we hope for her strength and well-being as she continues her fight against the disease.