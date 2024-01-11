Are you ready to feel the joy in ‘To Infinity and Beyond’? A life-sized replica of Andy’s toy story room is now open to the public. Espacio 5.1, in the IFEMA MADRID trade fair center, is hosting the largest immersive Pixar experience ever held in the world from 5 December until 7 April.

Visitors are invited to step into the main settings of films that have left a mark on several generations, from Up, Cars, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Monsters, Inc. to Inside Out, Coco, Elemental and Luca.

After hosting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro, the PIXAR WORLD has opened doors in Madrid. This family exhibition that explores the Disney and Pixar universe is brought to Madrid by Proactiv Entertainment, MP, and Ozono Producciones.

This immersive experience will take back all the admirers of Pixar movies to bygone times. Everybody can grab an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of animation.

The life-sized replica of Andy from Toy Story will give visitors a visual treat. A room like this will also remind you of Woody and Andy’s adventures with their team from the movie Toy Story because every detail is meticulous.