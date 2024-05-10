McDonald’s Launches Wedding Catering Package for Under $250

Exciting news you’re planning your wedding! You need catering, but you need to stay within your budget. What if there were an option under $250? McDonald’s has you covered with their new wedding package.

The package includes 100 chicken sandwiches, 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 cheeseburgers, and 100 chicken fingers.

The slogan for the minimum order of 200 is, ”Making wedding moments unforgettable.”

The wedding package is only available in Jakarta, Indonesia, right now. If the launch is successful, the package will be released around the world, according to The Sun. They can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

The wedding package in Indonesia does not include being married in a store where, whereas in Hong Kong, couples can get married in a McDonald’s store after the idea was launched in 2011.

The package includes the bride and groom having their ceremony, reception, wedding cake, and catering for up to 100 people just for $268.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s across the UK are axing one of the beloved menu items to add another, plus two new items and two classics coming back.

The fast-food chain is also launching a new money-saving offer with its Saver Meal Deal. This means customers can get a variety of items for a pocket-pleasing price.

For example, customers can get a double cheeseburger, fries and a drink for $5.16, a mayo chicken, fries and a drink for $4.30, or a cheeseburger, fries and a drink for $4.30.

The Saver Meal Deal will be available every day at 11 am nationwide.

One of the new items being added to the menu is a Biscoff McFlurry. It features the classic McFlurry ice cream as the base and is covered in Biscoff pieces and Biscoff sauce. The price is $1.61 for a regular size and $2.14 for a large.

Another new item added to the menu is McDonald’s Caesar Bacon & Chicken Big Flavor Wrap.

It is inspired by the classic Caesar salad. The wrap includes chicken breast strips, Caesar mayonnaise, crispy onions, bacon, and lettuce in a soft tortilla wrap, which will cost $5.59. You can also substitute the breaded chicken for grilled chicken.

However, this will kick the classic Garlic Wrap off the menu.

Another new item on the menu is Mozzarella Bites with a tangy tomato dipping sauce.

It is close to the Mozzarella Dippers but bite-size. You can get these for $2.47 for one portion or a share box for $6.78.

A sweet treat being added to the menu is the Double Chocolate Pie. It is made with a chocolate crust filled with chocolate sauce. Sounds like a good treat if you’re a chocolate lover.

Customers can also enjoy the Double Big Mac and Spicy Sriracha Big Flavor Wrap, which are returning to the menu.

All of the items are now available until August 1 for the Biscoff McFlurry, Spicy Sriracha Big Flavour Wrap and Double Big Mac.

The Caesar Bacon & Chicken Big Flavour Wrap, Mozzarella Bites and Double Chocolate Pie will be around until September 5.