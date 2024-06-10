The Hot Girl Summer Epidemic

As the weather gets warmer and summer sneaks up around the corner, it’s time to go out and have fun! School’s out, and the sun stays out longer, which calls for a hot girl summer. The question is, why is it so popular, and why does everyone want to participate?

What is a ‘Hot Girl Summer’

We’ve nearly all heard the term ‘hot girl summer’ since it gained its popularity in the last few years. The term is growing into an entire social media trend that resurfaces every summer.

The term was originally coined by famous musical artist Megan Thee Stallion in her hit song ‘Hot Girl Summer’. The song was released in the summer of 2019 and features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

“And when we say it’s Hot Girl Summer, we ain’t talkin’ ’bout degrees” Hot Girl Summer – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

Since the release of the song, the term has reached new heights and has no intention of dying down. We are seeing this term come up in songs and social media trends, and it’s even used to describe which era people are living in.

Numerous people on social media have adopted this mentality; if the person they are speaking to or are interested in doesn’t act right before summertime, then it’s automatically a hot girl summer. There is no time for an indecisive person to waste your precious summer time.

At this point, it’s only natural to wonder what the purpose of the whole thing is. The goals of having a hot girl summer are to build self-confidence and encourage everyone to live their best lives.

Going out and enjoying life with no constraints is the best way to get to know people and improve your own self-assurance. It’s the perfect opportunity to get to know yourself and what kind of person you want to be.

The Impact of Social Media

As with all trends, social media plays a huge role in the distribution of the term and how to make the most out of your hot girl summer.

Once spring comes around and the weather becomes increasingly warm, the TikToks start rolling in. Some people joke about it; some give others advice about how to live life to its full potential. Some even use the term to promote fitness and food tips, like the best workouts and recipes to look and feel good this hot girl summer.

@saritacuer airplane mode on, hot girl summer starts NOW🌸💅🏻👙 Mexico is for the girls!!!! ♬ original sound – SARITA

Feelings are meant to be thrown out the window for this. The intention behind it is to have the time of your life, no strings attached, in whatever way that means to you. The best time and place to participate is on vacation. You can enjoy yourself and be open to letting loose when you aren’t familiar with anyone.

GOODMORNING. ENJOY YOUR HOT GIRL SUMMER AND FEEL GOOD, NO STRESSING. YOU CAN HAVE A MAN AND ENJOY YOUR HOT GIRL SUMMER TOO. BE A BAD BITCH AND ENJOY LIFE AND BEING YOU. — Sahlt (@AlyciaTyre) July 11, 2019

We are seeing a rise in tweets, posts, and videos of people speaking on the topic. That further encourages more and more people to enjoy their summer and to have fun. You don’t need a boyfriend, and you don’t need a fling to enjoy your summer. But, it definitely doesn’t hurt to have one.

It has reached a point where the term describes having the time of your life in warm weather.

Some users on TikTok are giving it their own personal twist to the entire concept. TikTok user Niki Patton describes it as a mindset. It’s an opportunity to self-improve and live up to your most authentic self. It’s about leaving seasonal depression behind us and finding joy and peace within ourselves while having a good time.

Quitting my job to focus on having a hot girl summer — sluts r us (@godsfavslut0) May 29, 2024

People are even making jokes about quitting their jobs to strictly focus on enjoying their hot girl summer. Granted, it would be understandable if it wasn’t a joke.

Social media is normalizing spending summer with the utmost fun energy. It’s all about not stressing over anything and enjoying life as it is.

Why Have a Hot Girl Summer?

After going through all of the context of what it is, at this point, you may be asking yourself, “Why have a hot girl summer? What’s the point?”

If you’re single and you’re looking to build confidence and better yourself, then it’s perfect for you. You’ll be able to spend time having your own glow-up, which is the perfect time to enhance any part of yourself.

It’s common for people to think that participating in it means going out every single night and never staying home. The truth behind it is that you’re free to do whatever pleases you: meet new people, learn new things, and improve yourself however you want.

Hot girl summer is all about living your life carefree and spending your summer doing things you love.

Another reason is that it can help people make friends and build relationships since everyone is on the same vibe. We’re all trying to make the most of our time, and it makes for the perfect opportunity to broaden our horizons.

You’re improving yourself not only for the summer but also for your time after it. Participating can drastically change your outlook on life. Pushing yourself to get to know new people can help tackle your anxiety.

You don’t need to put it to rest once summer is over; it’ll help you be the best version of yourself all year round. Once next summer comes around, you’ll continue to work on yourself. It’s just like riding a bike.

Final Thoughts

If warm weather and the sun staying out longer don’t make you want to have a hot girl summer, then I don’t know what will.

Although the concept of hot girl summer has been criticized, understanding its true meaning helps people consider why they choose to participate.

It’s the perfect opportunity to go and enjoy your life stress-free. You can have a hot girl summer as you see fit. That can include going out with your friends all the time and meeting new people. It can also mean doing the opposite and living a calm life as you discover new things you enjoy doing.

It’s important to remember that regardless, you should be doing this to make memories and have a good time without caring about anyone’s opinion. Do what makes you happy.

Are you in a situationship as hot girl summer comes around the corner? Read this article to understand why that’s a fancy way of saying ‘commitment issues’!