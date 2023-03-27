Sweating Through The Best Hot Ones Episodes: Our Favorites

It isn’t your typical talk show. It’s more relaxed, probably funnier, and, dare I say… spicier? You may want to tune into Christopher Schonberger and Sean Evans’ Hot Ones to spare you from even more bad puns.

Produced by First We Feast, Hot Ones is your number-one source to see what your favorite celebrity is up to while they grub on spicy wings. Host Sean Evans takes his guests on a trip through different spicy sauces, and as the Scoville units intensify, so do the questions!

Hot Ones’ host, Sean Evans // YouTube

Evans is known for his thoroughly researched and unique questions, often giving his guests unusual reactions. It’s a great way to learn more about your favorite celebrity while seeing them in a more casual and vulnerable environment.

This YouTube series, now with 19 seasons, grew extremely popular and eventually became essential to celebrity PR. But thanks to the funny and feel-good atmosphere, it’s an enjoyable watch. So, grab your wings and binge Hot Ones with this list of our favorites:

1. Key and Peele

Comedic duo Keegan Michael-Key, and Jordan Peele, never fail to make an audience laugh. It’s a hilarious interview as they speed through the spicy wings, talk about their interaction with President Obama, and even improvise a skit.

2. Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal’s appearance on Hot Ones is one of the most iconic episodes. With effortlessly funny reactions and commentary, learn more about Shaq’s life and basketball career while he downs some milk.

3. Aubrey Plaza

Known for her deadpan acting and unique humor, Aubrey Plaza tears up over the spice in this interview. She talks about her dynamic as an actor, describes her Instagram posts, and an attempt to snort milk.

4. Paul Rudd

Home to the iconic “Look at us” meme, Rudd makes a fantastic guest. With good vibes, tune in to watch a great conversation about his unique photography skills, love for Kansas City Barbeque, and his acting career thus far.

5. Tom Holland

How does Spider-Man take on spice? Check out this feel-good interview with the beloved Tom Holland, where he covers his love for golf, his work on The Impossible, and his acting tips from Robert Downey Jr.

6. Issa Rae

Writer and director of HBO’s Insecure, Issa Rae, dominates the challenge. She pushes through amazingly throughout the interview. Without drinking water or milk, she talks about her show and the music’s intention and even pulls through with a freestyle rap at the end.

7. Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay is the show’s number-one requested guest! A must-watch with about 116 million views, it is Hot Ones’ most-viewed interview to date. And this episode does not disappoint. He eloquently describes his culinary career, critiques the wings, and even cooks some eggs–all mouth ablaze.

8. Billie Eilish

Unhinged and unafraid to be herself, Billie runs laps and laughs hysterically as the spice intensifies. It’s a great interview to learn more about the young musician’s blastoff career.

9. Pedro Pascal

You may know him from The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, or most recently, HBO’s The Last of Us–Pedro Pascal makes a delightful guest. This episode takes you into an even deeper dive into his life and upbringing in acting.

10. Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star breezes through the wings effortlessly: winning a staring contest and even going in for a second dip of the final and spiciest sauce. Learn more about her take on the horror film genre and time at Paris Fashion Week.

Hungry For More?

Don’t you see your favorite celebrity on here? Looking for someone else? Hot Ones probably has just the interview! And if not, they likely will soon. Take a look at the entire playlist here. And for the Hot Ones regulars, got a favorite episode? Let us know!