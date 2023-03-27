Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Food & Drink

Sweating Through The Best Hot Ones Episodes: Our Favorites

Hot Ones: A great way to learn more about your favorite celebrity as they take on this unique spicy wing challenge.

Published

Screenshot from YouTube channel: First We Feast

It isn’t your typical talk show. It’s more relaxed, probably funnier, and, dare I say… spicier? You may want to tune into Christopher Schonberger and Sean Evans’ Hot Ones to spare you from even more bad puns.

Produced by First We Feast, Hot Ones is your number-one source to see what your favorite celebrity is up to while they grub on spicy wings. Host Sean Evans takes his guests on a trip through different spicy sauces, and as the Scoville units intensify, so do the questions!

Hot Ones’ host, Sean Evans // YouTube

Evans is known for his thoroughly researched and unique questions, often giving his guests unusual reactions. It’s a great way to learn more about your favorite celebrity while seeing them in a more casual and vulnerable environment.

This YouTube series, now with 19 seasons, grew extremely popular and eventually became essential to celebrity PR. But thanks to the funny and feel-good atmosphere, it’s an enjoyable watch. So, grab your wings and binge Hot Ones with this list of our favorites:

1. Key and Peele

Comedic duo Keegan Michael-Key, and Jordan Peele, never fail to make an audience laugh. It’s a hilarious interview as they speed through the spicy wings, talk about their interaction with President Obama, and even improvise a skit.

2. Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal’s appearance on Hot Ones is one of the most iconic episodes. With effortlessly funny reactions and commentary, learn more about Shaq’s life and basketball career while he downs some milk.

3. Aubrey Plaza

Known for her deadpan acting and unique humor, Aubrey Plaza tears up over the spice in this interview. She talks about her dynamic as an actor, describes her Instagram posts, and an attempt to snort milk.

4. Paul Rudd

Home to the iconic “Look at us” meme, Rudd makes a fantastic guest. With good vibes, tune in to watch a great conversation about his unique photography skills, love for Kansas City Barbeque, and his acting career thus far.

5. Tom Holland

How does Spider-Man take on spice? Check out this feel-good interview with the beloved Tom Holland, where he covers his love for golf, his work on The Impossible, and his acting tips from Robert Downey Jr.

6. Issa Rae

Writer and director of HBO’s Insecure, Issa Rae, dominates the challenge. She pushes through amazingly throughout the interview. Without drinking water or milk, she talks about her show and the music’s intention and even pulls through with a freestyle rap at the end.

7. Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay is the show’s number-one requested guest! A must-watch with about 116 million views, it is Hot Ones’ most-viewed interview to date. And this episode does not disappoint. He eloquently describes his culinary career, critiques the wings, and even cooks some eggs–all mouth ablaze.

8. Billie Eilish

Unhinged and unafraid to be herself, Billie runs laps and laughs hysterically as the spice intensifies. It’s a great interview to learn more about the young musician’s blastoff career.

9. Pedro Pascal

You may know him from The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, or most recently, HBO’s The Last of Us–Pedro Pascal makes a delightful guest. This episode takes you into an even deeper dive into his life and upbringing in acting.

10. Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star breezes through the wings effortlessly: winning a staring contest and even going in for a second dip of the final and spiciest sauce. Learn more about her take on the horror film genre and time at Paris Fashion Week.

Hungry For More?

Don’t you see your favorite celebrity on here? Looking for someone else? Hot Ones probably has just the interview! And if not, they likely will soon. Take a look at the entire playlist here. And for the Hot Ones regulars, got a favorite episode? Let us know!

In this article:,
Written By

Filipina writer studying at UC Berkeley! Also likes cafe dates, drawing, and cats ;D

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

A retro skier glides across the pool of water at the pond skimming event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, New York. A retro skier glides across the pool of water at the pond skimming event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, New York.

Sport

A Ski-Town Classic & Rite of Passage: Bucket List Worthy Pond Skimming Events

Water skiing meets snow for the wildest and wackiest end of the season ski challenge held around the world. These destinations epically ring in...

6 mins ago

College

The Rise of the Borg: How College Students Are Fighting Date-Rape Drugs and Dehydration

By combining witty puns with ingenious drinking methods, this invention is helping college students party safely one Borg at a time.

1 day ago

College

US College Enrollment Stabilizes After 2-Year Decline

US college enrollment is stabilizing after a multiple-year decline, according to a new report by the National Student Clearing House.

2 days ago

Food & Drink

Cuisines of the World: A Journey Through Food and Culture

When home is out of reach, food can often be where the heart is. The cuisines of the world bring peace to your corner...

5 days ago

Social Media

The Viral Deinfluencing Trend: Why Should We Care?

Deinfluencers are dissuading people from purchasing trendy products to combat overconsumption.

6 days ago

College

MWU Students and Admin Clash Over Anti-Choice Club

Medical students at Midwestern University protest a club purported to spread abortion misinformation.

March 19, 2023

Travel

8 Affordable Stays for Your Asian Gap Year Adventure

A list-icle featuring some of the most unique and affordable stays in Asia for your gap year adventure!

March 17, 2023

Food & Drink

Brewed Awakening: The “Turbo” Lifestyle Threatens Coffee Appreciation for Local Shops

Local shops modernized the '90s coffee culture to inspire coffee appreciation but are being challenged by society's "Turbo" mentality.

March 13, 2023
The image has three screenshots from TikToks - the first on the left is complaining about influencers bodychecking; the middle image is showing that TikTok bans 'bodychecking' and 'thinspo' from being searched; the last image is a body positivity creator celebrating her body The image has three screenshots from TikToks - the first on the left is complaining about influencers bodychecking; the middle image is showing that TikTok bans 'bodychecking' and 'thinspo' from being searched; the last image is a body positivity creator celebrating her body

Social Media

Why are the Hashtags ‘Bodychecking’ and ‘Thinspo’ Banned on TikTok?

Has the pro-ana campaign of the 90s moved to TikTok?

March 13, 2023
happiest city US happiest city US

Travel

The Happiest City in the US for 2023 Has Been Revealed

Tech hub beats out big cities.

March 13, 2023

Social Media

How to Change Your Age on TikTok in 2023?

For anyone who wants to know how to change their age on TikTok after its policy changes, here's how.

March 6, 2023

Food & Drink

Cook with Confidence: A Crash Course for Gen-Z Kitchen Novices

Cooking for beginners, change your perception of what you need to cook and how to make it more fun and creative!

February 27, 2023