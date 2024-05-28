Five Guys Explain Why They Charge So Much for Burgers and Fries

Five Guys has revealed why it charges so much for its burgers and fries. Although the burgers are arguably the best in town, they are expensive.

The restaurant has existed since the 1980s when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered to advise the four young Murrell brothers on starting a business or going to college.

In 2022, a customer came into Five Guys and was shocked to realize how much they would have to spend. The customer ended up paying $70 for only two meals.

A Redditor went to social media to speak out against the out-of-control prices Five Guys charged customers.

After the Redditor shared a snap of his receipt online, it showed that the food totaled $24.93 for just one person. They didn’t even order half the menu for the price to come out like that.

The customers only ordered a bacon cheeseburger, small fries and a soda.

Five Guys’ Commitment to Quality and Transparency

Five Guys has been receiving complaints about the price of its menu. The retailer has come to defend the menu prices.

Ian Ross-Mackenzie is the director of operations at APAC at Five Guys International. He noted that Five Guys won’t attempt localizing their flavors as they want to keep things open.

They boast a pretty impressive feat compared to ready-made dishes that you can buy from other restaurants.

“As a consumer myself, I understand the frustration of rising prices; as a business owner, I have had to find a way to balance staying true to my values of paying my team members living wages and using high-quality non-GMO and organic ingredients while keeping costs in check,” Co-founder and CEO at Next Level Burger, Matt de Gruyter.

The restaurant works hard to give their customers good-quality burgers. The fresh beef patties and vegetables in the burgers are to the fires. The fries are hand-cut in-store from potatoes all over the world.

Five Guys burgers and fries are expensive because the toppings and customization are free. Shutterstock/Deutschlandreform

Five Guys even have a sign in-store to let customers know where the potatoes being served that day came from.

Known for its pricey items, it’s difficult to understand why the popular food chain charges so much for a burger and fries.

Five Guys’ Limited Menu and Customization Options

Five Guys charge pretty hefty prices for their American staples compared to other fast food chain menus, and the choice is pretty limited, with only two main options for the customer to choose from. They have the option to get a burger or a cheeseburger.

The menu supplies many ways to create your burger, including free and unlimited toppings, sauces and extras.

Customers can add extra toppings or sauces to their burgers, from classic choices like ketchup and pickles to more off-beat options like jalapeno peppers and HP sauce. They can customize their patty with whatever toppings they want, and the price of the burger covers this.

Five Guys is about making customers’ orders exactly how they want them without messing with the formula and recipe.

It’s not just the quality of the food you will receive; it’s the community. Five Guys has an all-American community feel, and its branding is reminiscent of a 1940s shake shack.