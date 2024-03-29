7-Eleven Announce New Hot Dog-Flavored Sparkling Water

7-Eleven has announced that they are Partnering with Miracle Seltzer on a brand new line of sparkling waters. Included in the release will be Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange, and… Hot Dog. Taking inspiration from the convenience store’s Big Bite Hot Dog, the polarising flavor captures the iconic snack ‘on the go.’

The official press release reads, “The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included.

Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage. Now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

Marissa Jarratt, the 7-Eleven vice president, said,

“While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation.”

“7-Eleven is constantly pursuing innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

7-Eleven release new Hot Dog-flavored sparkling water. Credit: Shutterstock/ Quality Stock Arts

Co-founder of Miracle Seltzer Jason Wright said,

“Through our collaboration with 7-Eleven, Miracle Seltzer continues to shake up the beverage industry with new, innovative flavors.” He continued, “By infusing elements of design, fashion and art into each and every sip, we bring consumers along on a journey through flavor and creativity.”

An April Fool’s Day Prank?

Despite the elaborate promotion of the new product, something doesn’t sit right about the new release. 7-Eleven has discreetly included that “More details on the availability of this flavor will be revealed on April 1”.

April Fool’s Day is widely celebrated – especially by brands and companies looking to garner attention. Cast your mind back to the Samsung Galaxy Blade Edge of 2015, supposedly the world’s first smart knife. As recently as 2022, Firehouse Subs attempted a similar April Fool’s Day jape to that of 7-Eleven. The restaurant chain took to Instagram to advertise Corn Beef Crunch Cereal and Cherry Limeaid Loops.

The rest of 7-Eleven’s (normal) flavors included in the partnership can currently be found at select stores. As Hot Dog is the only one awaiting further details, it would be fair to assume that the nausea-inducing new flavor is an April Fool’s Day prank aimed at attracting publicity to their other, legitimate flavors.

Social media users also thought the joke referenced nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, whose 2000 album is titled ‘Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water’. Fitness influencer Eric Koenreich commented, “What’s next? Chocolate Starfish?!”

Regardless, how the Hot Dog Seltzer has divided the internet is impressive. One commenter wrote,

“I just hope it’s not an April Fools joke because it will get in my local 7-11 to buy it.” Another simply wrote, “Some things don’t need to exist”.

Do you think the new Hot Dog-flavored sparkling water is an early April Fool’s Day jest? Would you try one if it wasn’t? Let us know in the comments below!