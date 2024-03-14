Spring Break Staycation: Keeping Busy on a Budget

For an American college student, Spring Break is the time to let loose, have a little too much fun, and spend money they don’t have. It’s normal for students to save all year long for this one week, but even then, is it enough?

The expenses that come along with this week of relaxation are extensive. An average budget might include airfare or gas, hotel or Airbnb stays, food, alcohol, and miscellaneous entertainment costs.

Additionally, Spring Break prices only rise as time goes on. Apart from Florida, the most common 2024 Spring Break destination is Mexico. International flights can become extremely expensive, especially depending on your departure location.

On top of the intense stress of finances, students often feel pressured by their peers to go away for the week. Social media plays a huge part in this.

During Spring Break, students see people their age on beaches in warm climates or overseas exploring European cultures online. For someone who’s sitting at home saving money, it can be upsetting to see.

However, FOMO should not keep you down in the dumps. Popular Spring Break locations like Miami Beach are saying no to party-goers.

What you can do from bed

Have fun with a spa day. Credit: Shutterstock/Claudia K

Playing catch up

Though this may not be the most thrilling way to spend your Spring Break, it’s a great way to stay busy.

Even if you aren’t behind on schoolwork, take this opportunity to get ahead of assignments to come. For example, if you have a paper due next month, do it now. This way, once you return to school you won’t have a bunch of work waiting for you.

Now’s your time to end the cycle of procrastination that all students inevitably fall into.

Take on your watchlist and TBR

Take this opportunity to finally watch all of the TV shows and movies on your list without feeling guilty for not being more productive.

A few shows I recommend include The Vampire Diaries, House of the Dragon, and One Day. If you’re looking for more cinematic options, consider challenging yourself to watch all of the films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year.

The same goes for books.

It’s very common for students to get so caught up in all their schoolwork that hobbies such as reading fly right out of the window.

Indulge in your free time and read some of the books on your TBR list.

If you haven’t thought enough about what you might like to read, no worries. I suggest taking to Goodreads and checking out what avid readers say about the books they’re reading.

Also, I recommend Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, and The Lovely War by Julie Berry.

Even if you end up reading a magazine, that’s a great alternative to screen time.

Self-care spa day

After the long and cold winter months, your skin has most likely suffered. So while you’re in bed typing away or watching a show, invest some time in yourself.

Break out the thick body butters and hydrating Korean face masks. To amplify the spa aesthetic, shut off the lights in your bedroom and turn on an essential oil diffuser. Breathe in scents like lavender and eucalyptus to make it easy to forget about the stressors and workload from school.

You could even take a bath – though that will require leaving your bed.

Sort through your closet

While this may sound just as fun as completing homework, this is another task that takes time you may only find you have during Spring Break.

There are ways to make this borderline traumatizing experience more tolerable. Listening to an album or soundtrack you know all the words to will keep your mind busy while you re-arrange your things.

This may also be a good time to watch some of the longer-running TV shows on your list (Vampire Diaries, I’m looking at you).

As you organize, sort through what you wear and what you don’t. This can be more fun and engaging if you have a friend to help you decide what to keep and what can make its way into the donation pile.

While you’re in your closet, consider transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring. So, as the weather gets warmer your shorts and tank tops are right in reach.

What You Can Do in Your Hometown

Painting will help pass the time. Credit: Shutterstock/CandyRetriever

No friends home for Spring Break, no problem.

While it would be more than ideal to have your besties with you for a week, not all college students have the same break.

This being said, you shouldn’t limit yourself to being at home the whole time if this is the case.

Get your body moving

College life is beyond busy for students. If you’re not an athlete, regular exercise can sometimes fall through the cracks of your day-to-day life.

Now that you’re home from school, take this opportunity to get your body moving.

I don’t mean you need to push yourself to the extreme. Light exercises like walking or riding a bike are great ways to get your blood pumping.

You can do this in your backyard, around your neighborhood, or even search for a local spin class.

Also, there are tons of free pilates and yoga tutorials available on YouTube if the weather isn’t cooperating with your plans.

Credit: Youtube/Move With Nicole

Try out new recipes

For most college students, cooking goes as far as the microwave.

I, for one, have a lot of recipes that I’ve saved either on Pinterest or TikTok that I’ve never made. At school, I always want to cook something I’m comfortable making.

Spring Break is a great time for trial runs like this. Learning a few recipes now will result in a future confident cook.

Pottery painting

A unique activity to keep you busy this break is pottery painting. If there’s a studio in your area, consider taking a trip.

This relaxing activity gets you out of the house and engages your creative side. What’s nice about pottery painting is that after you finish the activity itself, you have a meaningful and functional souvenir at the end.

While this could be most fun with a friend or two, it’s also a great thing to do with family – or even by yourself. Pop in your earbuds and listen to a podcast to pass the time.

Take a day trip

Wherever you call home, there’s most likely a city within a few hours’ drive. While it may not be as exotic as the places you see being posted online, it’s worth exploring.

In this local city, you might be able to check out coffee shops, local businesses, or museums.

Do a little research beforehand and make a rough itinerary of your day. You don’t want to be walking aimlessly but it’s good to have one or two places you know you want to check out and explore from there.

If you’re making this journey by yourself, just remember to tell someone where you’re going and be aware of your surroundings.

There you have it: a Spring Break that doesn’t break the bank.