Japanese Town Builds Barrier Blocking Mount Fuji View Because of Troublesome Tourists

Japanese authorities plan on constructing a 2.5-meter-high barrier to obstruct views of Mount Fuji at a Lawson convenience store.

The mesh net construction, stretching 20 meters, begins next week in Fujikawaguchiko town. Overcrowding, littering and traffic violations reflect a broader trend of over-tourism in Japan.

Crowds of badly behaved tourists resulted in the barrier being built because of angered Japanese authorities.

Why Fujikawaguchiko is taking a stand against tourists

Residents of Fujikawaguchiko accused foreign tourists of dropping rubbish and parking illegally as they searched for the perfect photo.

The shot in question features a convenience store in the foreground, with Japan’s most famous landmark rising behind it.

It’s the latest direct action taken in Japan against over-tourism after residents of Kyoto’s geisha district banned visitors from small private alleys this year.

The barrier is meant to protect a nearby dental clinic against the onslaught of tourists. Tourists park at the dental clinic without permission and climb on the clinic’s roof to get the perfect shot.

The juxtaposition of the soaring volcano and the banal sight of one of Japan’s most ubiquitous shops have made Fujikawaguchiko a popular photo location.

“This measure is to protect the street leading up to the convenience store called Lawson. Lawson is a convenience store chain, and the particular convenience store involved has grown extremely popular nowadays due to the fact that the logo of Lawson is blue and white, which looks nice in photos with Mt Fuji in the backdrop on a clear day as the sky is blue and Mt Fuji has a nice snow cap,” Wanping Aw of TokudAw Incorporated said.

This wasn’t the first time action against tourism took place. Locals in Kyoto have been complaining of snap-happy tourists harassing the city’s immaculately dressed geisha. Officials started to hand out leaflets and paper lanterns to remind tourists how to behave in its historic Gion quarter.

Managing Mount Fuji’s Popularity and Tackling Mass Tourism Challenges

The government has been working hard to boost visitor numbers. Tourism in Japan has been increasing since the end of the pandemic. Record numbers of overseas tourists are traveling to the country, where monthly visitors exceeded three million in March for the first time.

Mount Fuji can be photographed from many spots in the resort town of Fujikawaguchiko. Due to the viewpoint’s popularity, the majestic volcano appears behind a Lawson convenience store. A Lawson convenience store is like a Walmart in Japan.

After traffic signs and repeated warnings from security guards fell on deaf ears, the town in the Yamanashi region decided on the barrier as a last resort.

Hikers using the most popular route to climb Mount Fuji will be charged $20 each to ease congestion. The congestion on the route up Japan’s highest mountain led to increasing injuries and rubbish littering the trail.

Several people hiking up the Yoshida trail will be capped at 4,000 people per day. Tourists are not allowed to set off between 04:00 and 02:00. This is part of a bid to stop so-called “bullet climbs.”

A bullet climb is when people try to scale the 12,388-foot summit without breaks in between. Non-Japanese tourists overcrowded a stretch of pavement next to Lawson’s shop to get the perfect shot.

Meanwhile, the current plan is to maintain the screen until the situation improves.

Other top destinations worldwide are struggling with visitor numbers. On Thursday, Venise began charging day-trippers for entry to tackle mass tourism.