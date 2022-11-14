What is ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Lauren Conrad’s Net Worth?

Lauren Conrad was a fresh-faced teenager starring in the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. She soon became America’s Sweetheart to the millennial generation.

After giving up on reality television, Lauren Conrad tried to start a career in the fashion industry, which she pursued on The Hills. She created successful brands and companies, wrote books, and started a family.

While watching Laguna Beach, one will notice that most cast members grew up rich, and at least their parents had money. Lauren Conrad’s family resided in a gorgeous home in a coastal Southern California town, and after working in MTV shows, she made her fortune.

Celebrity Net Worth Lauren Conrad’s estimated net worth is about $40 million. Of course, the star earned a fortune from starring in The Hills and building her career as a fashion designer and author.

According to The Daily Beast, Conrad made an estimated $125,000 per episode on The Hills. According to Glamour, in 2019, Conrad’s LC Lauren Conrad line at Kohl’s for roughly 42% of the company’s $19 billion annual sales.

As per the 2021 report from Top Dollar, Conrad earned bank on Twitter from 95 sponsored tweets, which is estimated to be $3 million. That figure quickly made the designer almost double what the top 20 beauty influencers made from sponsored tweets.

Conrad has also collaborated with brands like Hello Fresh and Planet Oat for endorsements on Instagram and made some money in addition to her brands.