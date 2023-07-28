Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fashion

Backlash as Pretty Little Thing Confirms Collaboration with Naomi Campbell 

Naomi Campbell has been hit with backlash from fans over her newly announced collaboration with fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Published

ShutterStock: Andrea Raffin, Naomi Campbell attends the Cannes, France 2018

Naomi Campbell has been hit with backlash from fashion fans over her newly announced collaboration with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The 53-year-old supermodel who has modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion (Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, and Burberry) is realizing a clothing line with PLT in the coming months after the brand shared a promotional video to tease the collaboration. 

PrettyLittleThing Backlash

A video posted on social media by Pretty Little Thing was captioned “PrettyLittleThing designed by Naomi Campbell coming soon”. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions with some fans assuming it was a rumored joke and others looking forward to the collaboration. For many fans it was a complete shock, for a supermodel who has walked for haute couture shows and collaborated with the likes of Prada and Burberry, many fans considered this collaboration a complete step down. 

@prettylittlething

PrettyLittleThing Designed by Naomi Campbell. Coming soon. #prettylittlething #plt

♬ Coming Down – James Malco

Although PrettyLittleThing may appear on social media advocating women’s empowerment, many fans know the truth behind the lies. PrettyLittleThing is a well-known fast fashion brand known throughout the fashion industry for being allegedly ethically and morally corrupt. Using sweatshops in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and even the UK. Boohoo (which owns PLT) became well known during the covid-19 lockdown for the alleged awful and illegal working conditions they had left their staff to work in.

Campbell Collaborates

The collaboration will be the British fashion icon’s first following the birth of her second child this year. The forthcoming partnership was quite a shock to some fans knowing PLT’s backstory and Campbell’s running of the Fashion for Relief foundation. Which is dedicated to raising funds for environmental and humanitarian efforts and assisted with Copenhagen International Fashion Fair’s Enlightenment project alongside Virgil Abloh.

@venetialamanna

#PLTbyMollyMae #PLT #boohoo #prettylittlething #fashiontiktok

♬ original sound – Venetia La Manna

Almost contradicting everything Campbell has worked for, PrettyLittleThing has been largely accused of its unethical methods, including allegations of unethical sweatshops and illegal working conditions. Protesters even gathered at the brand’s 2022 fashion show, claiming the brand practiced unsafe conditions and offered unfair wages. Campbell is also a huge advocate for emerging designers and young black talent in fashion, including the kind of brands PLT is notorious for ripping off. Alongside multiple other scandals, including alleged greenwashing. The blog ‘Good on You’ that rates fashion brands based on sustainability gave PLT a “We Avoid” which is the lowest rating you can get.

@henriimodelz

Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen for versace atelier, 1999. #versace #runway #giselebundchen #naomicampbell #1990s #2000s #fashion #catwalk #model #moda

♬ som original – henri

It is undoubtedly a win for PLT to have one of the biggest supermodels in the world on their team, with Love Island influencer Molly Mae recently stepping down from her role as creative director, but will this receive too much backlash for Campbell? Will it have the same outcome as ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kourtney Kardashians’ unsuccessful collaboration with Boohoo, which received hordes of criticism for its greenwashing? 

In this article:,
Written By

Student at Manchester Metropolitan University studying a master's in Luxury Fashion Management.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Barbie Margot Robbie looking out to her Barbie dreamland. Barbie Margot Robbie looking out to her Barbie dreamland.

Fashion

Barbie’s Influence: How Pink Has Become This Seasons Hottest Trend

Think Pink! Barbie's influence has overtaken our wardrobes and we are feeling the pink fantasy!

3 mins ago

Fashion

The Evolution of Summer Fashion: Where We’ve Been, and Where We’re Going

2023, the year cowboy boots came back!

38 mins ago

Fashion

The Return of Barbie Core

Since the announcement of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, runways, and red carpets have been swept by a Barbie Core wave once again. But, how...

3 days ago
Vintage poetry book with red rose; lying on table against countryside background. Vintage poetry book with red rose; lying on table against countryside background.

Culture

Is Poetry Alive in 2023?

Or is poetry a figment of the bygone world?

3 days ago

Music

The Popularity of Producer Tags Explained

Producer tags flourish in the internet age – and they're here to stay.

July 20, 2023

Travel

Camp America: the best way to spend your Uni summer?

Bored of run of the mill summer jobs or internship pursuits? Instead, consider this extraordinary summer opportunity. Camp America: What is it? Contrary to...

July 18, 2023
summer clothes on hangers summer clothes on hangers

Fashion

Must-Haves in a Modest Wardrobe: Summer Edition

Modest fashion is an on-and-off trend, and often summer clothing trends do not cater to those who want to dress more conservatively.

July 16, 2023

Culture

Why You Should Support Women in the Creative Industry

Its important to support women owned brands to give them the recognition they deserve in a society which is ruled by the wealthy white...

June 28, 2023

Fashion

Is Apple’s Vision Pro Going to Affect the Fashion Industry More Than we Think?

The Apple Vision Pro headset is bringing a dose of innovation into the field of wearable technology.

June 21, 2023

Culture

Pride and Prejudice: Queer Suffering in Media

As the world becomes more accepting of the LGBTQ community, so do our films. Despite this, directors seem enthralled with making queer characters suffer,...

June 21, 2023

Culture

A Guide to Understanding and Celebrating Juneteenth

Learn the history of Juneteenth!

June 19, 2023

Culture

The Passionate Response When Female Public Figures Cut Their Hair Reveals the Internet’s Misogynistic Underbelly

Sadie Sink recently chopped her long hair off into a mullet, triggering mixed reactions online.

June 18, 2023