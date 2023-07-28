Backlash as Pretty Little Thing Confirms Collaboration with Naomi Campbell 

Naomi Campbell has been hit with backlash from fashion fans over her newly announced collaboration with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The 53-year-old supermodel who has modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion (Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, and Burberry) is realizing a clothing line with PLT in the coming months after the brand shared a promotional video to tease the collaboration.

PrettyLittleThing Backlash

A video posted on social media by Pretty Little Thing was captioned “PrettyLittleThing designed by Naomi Campbell coming soon”. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions with some fans assuming it was a rumored joke and others looking forward to the collaboration. For many fans it was a complete shock, for a supermodel who has walked for haute couture shows and collaborated with the likes of Prada and Burberry, many fans considered this collaboration a complete step down.

Although PrettyLittleThing may appear on social media advocating women’s empowerment, many fans know the truth behind the lies. PrettyLittleThing is a well-known fast fashion brand known throughout the fashion industry for being allegedly ethically and morally corrupt. Using sweatshops in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and even the UK. Boohoo (which owns PLT) became well known during the covid-19 lockdown for the alleged awful and illegal working conditions they had left their staff to work in.

Campbell Collaborates

The collaboration will be the British fashion icon’s first following the birth of her second child this year. The forthcoming partnership was quite a shock to some fans knowing PLT’s backstory and Campbell’s running of the Fashion for Relief foundation. Which is dedicated to raising funds for environmental and humanitarian efforts and assisted with Copenhagen International Fashion Fair’s Enlightenment project alongside Virgil Abloh.

Almost contradicting everything Campbell has worked for, PrettyLittleThing has been largely accused of its unethical methods, including allegations of unethical sweatshops and illegal working conditions. Protesters even gathered at the brand’s 2022 fashion show, claiming the brand practiced unsafe conditions and offered unfair wages. Campbell is also a huge advocate for emerging designers and young black talent in fashion, including the kind of brands PLT is notorious for ripping off. Alongside multiple other scandals, including alleged greenwashing. The blog ‘Good on You’ that rates fashion brands based on sustainability gave PLT a “We Avoid” which is the lowest rating you can get.

It is undoubtedly a win for PLT to have one of the biggest supermodels in the world on their team, with Love Island influencer Molly Mae recently stepping down from her role as creative director, but will this receive too much backlash for Campbell? Will it have the same outcome as ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kourtney Kardashians’ unsuccessful collaboration with Boohoo, which received hordes of criticism for its greenwashing?