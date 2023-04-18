Connect with us

PrettyLittleThing CEO Steps Down

Umar Kamani, CEO and founder of PrettyLittleThing annouced his departure from the brand after 12 years. Who will be the next CEO to follow in Kamanis successful footsteps?

Published

Phone with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing website shown in forefront, blurred background behind.
Image Credit: Just Jus/Shutterstock

CEO and founder of major fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing have stepped down to ‘set new challenges’ and ‘build new brands.’

Umar Kamani, the founder of Pretty Little Thing, released a statement on both Instagram and Twitter announcing his departure from the brand after 12 years.

“I’m at the stage in my life where I need to set myself new challenges and goals and build new brands that hopefully you all love and support as much as you did with this one,” Kamani said.

“I will continue supporting PrettyLittleThing on some projects over the next few months while we find our new CEO.” He added.

The brand itself also released a statement via social media,

“Today marks a new day in the journey of the PrettyLittleThing brand, as our founder @umarkamani hangs up his crown and steps down from his position as CEO. Umar has been a truly inspirational leader throughout our brand’s journey, and we will be forever grateful for the unforgettable experiences and milestones we have shared and celebrated. Here’s to the future and all the incredible things to come. With love always, your PLT family x.”

Reactions Following The Announcement

Outpours of love from fans of the brand and friends immediately followed the announcement.

Many highlight that Kamani was an ‘inspiration’ and has been ‘truly amazing.’

However, following this announcement, sustainability and unethical treatment of staff have been a talking head for the brand. TikTok user @VenetiaLaManna highlighted that under Kamanis leadership, they were paying the people who make their clothes £3.50 an hour. At the same time, Kamani used profits from the brand for his lavish lifestyle of private jets and Ferraris.

@venetialamanna Pretty Little Thing's former CEO is a true inspiration. Give him a sustainability and ethics award already!! #EveryBodyInPLT #prettylittlething #sustainablefashion #sustainability ♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW – STURDYYOUNGIN

A Look Into The History of PrettyLittleThing

The Manchester-based fast fashion giant began in 2012, co-foundered by Umar Kamani and his brother Adam Kamani. It grew exponentially to reach revenues of 712.3 million pounds in 2022. The brand is now worth 3.8 billion.

The brand features Love Island star and influencer Molly Mae Hague as its creative director. The brand has collaborated with many high-profile celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

With Umar Kamani as director of the brand, doors were opened for many lucrative deals for the likes of Love Island stars and celebrities. Molly Mae Hague is the first from Love Island to become the brand ambassador, now creative director for PLT. This paved the way for Gemma Owen and Indiyah Polak to follow suit. Indiyah became the first ambassador for PLT Marketplace.

The Boohoo Group owns the company, with their father, Mahmud Kamani, as the CEO. Not only is PLT owned by them, but the brand has a vast portfolio of brands under its wing. These include Nasty Gal, Karen Millen, Debenhams, and Dorothy Perkins.

What’s Next?

With Umar stepping down, who will become the brand’s next CEO? Could it be you? Our eyes are peeled to see the brand’s creative direction under a new CEO. Will sustainability and ethical fashion be finally addressed for the brand?

