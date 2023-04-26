Why the Harry Potter Reboot Leaves a Bad Taste in the Mouth of Fans

Fans of the original Harry Potter film series have received mixed reviews about the new HBO Max television reboot, most claiming it’s an unnecessary money grab.

Dating all the way back to 2011 (yes, that was sarcasm), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is apparently an ancient relic since Warner Bros. just announced its new HBO Max television reboot. There will be an entirely new cast, and some may ask, “Does this mean we’re getting a new storyline in a different wizarding world?” The answer is no; it will mimic the original series to a tee. Okay, maybe some will ask, “Was there anything wrong with the original series that concluded in a reboot? Nope, definitely not that either.

What does this reboot entail?

Not many details have been released about this reboot, but from the four we have, fans are saying it is for shallow reasoning. One is that it will feature an all-new cast. Second, the executive producer will be J.K. Rowling. Third, it is based on the original books. Fourth, each book of the original series will get its own season, telling us there will be seven seasons.

Why do Warner Bros., HBO Max, and J.K. Rowling think fans want to see some soppy-teen reboot of a legacy-filled film series? This answer is left in the air now and arguably leaves a terrible taste in Harry Potter fans’ mouths.

What are the main issues with this reboot?

For starters, J.K. Rowling is the executive producer. There has been a lot of backlash (rightfully so) over Rowling’s anti-trans comments on Twitter, and fans have been devastated ever since. So, to see Rowling as the executive producer is a stab in the back for the fans. However, it also almost makes it seem as if Rowling is being compelled to return to relevancy. The damage and controversy of Rowling’s comments on Twitter caused fans to detach themselves from one of the biggest and most heart-warming comfort movies we have to date.

The other main issue with this reboot is just… why? Harry Potter fans believe there was so much potential to create a new plot within the wizarding world or even create it in a different style, like animation. There is no valid reason to touch the masterpiece that is the original series other than to profit from the already existing franchise. Not to mention but also emphasizing how it has only been 12 years since the seventh and final movie.

What other opinions are there?

Although there has been mass denial and hate for the new reboot, some fans are excited to see new opportunities. There has been enthusiasm for the new series to shed light on important details in the books that the original film series forgot about. Forgotten characters such as Professor Bins, Peeves, and Winky are featured in the book and are fan favorites, but they never appeared in the film adaptation.

In that same realm, there will be a lot of pressure on the new castings. Fans would love to see the legacy continue and have the series cast new actors as daughters, sons, or even cousins of the OG’s. If that doesn’t happen, many have recommended top actors such as Tom Holland, Adam Driver, and Helen Mirren. There are also rumors that Tom Felton will be cast as Lucius Malfoy, which could be a crumb of a win for fans.

What can we expect to see?

Overall, I think it is safe to say fans expect this to go one way or another. The reboot can either add to the OG series or flawlessly adapt the books to television, word for word. Or, it will be swept under the rug, just like the Fantastic Beasts series.

Regardless of the not-so-mixed positive and negative reviews, we still have something to look forward to—or make fun of. The HBO Max reboot of Harry Potter will launch around 2025 or 2026. With all new casting, we will be able to watch the magical books unfold, one season at a time. This history-filled reboot will run for about a decade, giving viewers a long time to debate the outcome.