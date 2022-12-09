‘Wednesday’ on Netflix: The Love Triangle No One Wanted

Netflix’s “Wednesday,” featuring Jenna Ortega, skyrocketed in popularity the moment it hit screens. Fans can’t get enough of the Gen Z Addams Family reboot. But the show fell into hot water over one plot line in particular… the dreaded “love triangle.”

If there’s one trope that audiences absolutely hate, it’s the stereotypical love triangle. Whether two men compete for a woman’s attention or the other way around, modern media has beaten the idea to death. So why does a show like “Wednesday,” which focuses on defying expectations and uplifting outcasts, fall prey to this overused cliche?

False Advertising

Before the show’s release, Wednesday’s advertising largely appealed to fans. In interviews, Jenna Ortega spoke up about her aversion to classic romance cliches, stating that “I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle” and “I don’t think it’s shown enough, men and women having safe, platonic relationships that don’t become romantic.”

Since the first Addams Family series, Wednesday has been hailed as a queer icon. Her status reigns to this day, despite never being confirmed as aromantic, lesbian, or any other LGBTQ+ label. When asked why she thinks Wednesday fits this category, Jenna said, “she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody. And I feel like that’s a really, really powerful thing to see.”

Wednesday’s character revolves around her aversion to typical romance, finding it “nauseating” and cliche. Given this aspect of her personality, it wasn’t a far stretch for fans to assume she would have no romantic interests in the show.

The Love Triangle

Once audiences began watching the show, they quickly realized that despite its misleading advertising, “Wednesday” heavily relied on heterosexual romance plot lines. The show’s overarching love triangle disappointed fans on many levels, especially those who were hoping for an aromantic or lesbian main character.

A large portion of the fandom also began shipping “Wenclair,” the relationship between Wednesday and her female roommate, Enid Sinclair. Many fans pointed out that the two girls have more chemistry than any of the canonical couples. Besides that, Wenclair’s opposites-attract dynamic would be a refreshing take on sapphic romance.

After the show’s release, fans dedicated a great deal of artwork and discourse to Wednesday and Enid’s relationship. In fact, this dedication reached a point where outsiders believed they were a couple in the show, only to become sorely disappointed upon watching. There’s debate on whether Netflix participated in “queerbaiting” or not, but either way, the LGBTQ+ community isn’t happy.

Positive Reception

Of course, not everyone is upset. Fans appreciate Wednesday’s overall non-interest in romance, even if two men consistently pursue her throughout the series. On the contrary, some people like the romance aspect and hope to see more of it in the next season. Tyler, Wednesday’s main love interest, sparked lots of debate and passionate support. Fans can’t get enough of him!

Overall, the show left off in a very open-ended spot. No one can predict where the writers will take the plot – and Wednesday’s love life – next season. Hopefully, they take some audience feedback into consideration and leave the love triangle behind! Either way, Netflix has produced yet another hit, with lots of potential to grow. To read more about Wednesday Addams and her dynamic romances, click here.