Who Does Wednesday Addams End Up with in ‘Wednesday’ Season 1? [Spoilers]

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser
Image Credit: Netflix

Earlier in this show, Wednesday is thought highly of by a fellow student named Xavier, who’s a psychic artist. Though Wednesday isn’t sure what to make of him at first, they definitely have a will-they, won’t-they thing going on and even form a love triangle with another guy vying for Wednesday’s heart, Tyler Tyler is a normie who lives in the town nearby Jericho and works as a barista at a coffee shop Wednesday frequents.

Who does Wednesday Addams end up with?

No, Wednesday doesn’t end with anyone at the show’s end. Neither with Tyler nor with Xavier. However, there’s a high level of flirtation between her and Xavier, especially because she saved his life. After the students are saved from Crackstone and Thornhill, Nevermore shuts down for the semester. While saying goodbye, Tyler gives Wednesday her first cell phone for them to stay in touch while they’re both at home. Xavier asks if she’ll return next semester, but Wednesday doesn’t answer.

If Wednesday is continued for a second season, we hope that Wednesday and Xavier’s relationship will be taken further. But if they do start to date, it won’t be easy. Wednesday is still emotionally unapproachable, and she’ll have to work on some things before she’s ready to have a proper boyfriend. Also, I’m sure she’ll have more important things to do, like saving Nevermore again.

Remember to stream all eight episodes of the first season on Netflix while we wait for a second season.

