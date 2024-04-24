Play Your way Into Spring With These 5 Video Games

As flowers begin to bloom and the sun shines brighter as the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to dive into some exciting new video games. Whether you’re a Nintendo Switch enthusiast, a PlayStation fan, or a die-hard Xbox player, we’ve got you covered!

In this article, we’ll explore five new video games across various consoles that are worth checking out and playing this spring. Get ready to level up and embark on some thrilling new virtual adventures.

1. Princess Peach: Showtime (Nintendo Switch)

Princess Peach explores many new and different identities along her adventures in her new game. Credit: Nintendo.

Step into the spotlight with Princess Peach in the captivating new Nintendo Switch game, Princess Peach: Showtime. The creators of the beloved Super Mario franchise outdid themselves with this highly anticipated game centred around one of the most popular Super Mario characters.

In this game, you can join Princess Peach as she navigates through challenging levels, unravels mysteries, and showcases her incredible talents. With stunning visuals and engaging gameplay, this game is a must-play for any Nintendo Switch owner.

2. Withering Rooms (PS4 & PS5)

Withering Rooms is an excellent game to play if you enjoy all things gruesome and deadly. Credit: Play Station

Prepare to be immersed in a hauntingly beautiful world with the game Withering Rooms. It combines elements of exploration and puzzle-solving but with a twist of suspension and horror. Players aim to uncover secrets of the mysterious mansion that the game is set in. The graphics are mesmerizing as well. Withering Rooms is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as you navigate through the storyline.

3. Cat and Ghostly Road (Nintendo Switch)

Cat and Ghostly road is a game that combines cuteness with horror. Who wouldn’t want to give it a play at least once? Credit: Nintendo

Cat and Ghostly Road is a charming indie adventure game that will capture your heart. Players can embark on an unforgettable journey that follows the story of an unlikely duo – a cat and a ghost – as they navigate through whimsical landscapes and encounter quirky characters. With its unique art style, engaging puzzles, and heartwarming narrative, it’s a hidden gem that shouldn’t be missed.

4. Luigi’s Mansion 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Luigi takes on spooky new foes in Luigi’s Mansion 2. Credit: Nintendo

Join our green-loving friend Luigi once again in is ghost hunting adventures in Luigi’s Mansion 2. This highly anticipated sequel to the original Luigi’s Mansion for Nintendo Game Cube brings back all the charm and spookiness of the first installment. Armed with his trusty Poltergust vacuum cleaner, Luigi sets out to explore haunted mansions, capture mischievous ghosts, and rescue his brother Mario.

5. Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch)

Mario and a couple of other characters from Mario RPG. Credit: Nintendo

Last up on the least, but one hundred percent not least, is Super Mario RPG. Prepare for yet another nostalgic adventure with this classic game re-imagined for the Nintendo Switch, where Mario and his friends go on a quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom from the clutches of evil (aka, Bowser).

Gamers and Super Mario fans alike are sure to enjoy this newer video game as it blends tradition elements from the original game of the beloved Super Mario universe. Super Mario RPG offers a captivating storyline, memorable characters, and hours of gameplay that will keep you hooked!

In Conclusion…

Spring is the perfect time to discover new video games and embark on exciting virtual journeys. No matter which console you’re a fan of, these five games offer something for everyone. From the enchanting Princess Peach: Showtime, to the spine-tingling Withering Rooms, each of these games brings their own unique experience for players. So grab your controllers, power up your consoles, and get ready to play your way into spring with these incredible video games.

Happy gaming!