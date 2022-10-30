Connect with us

WATCH: Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer

It marks the end of Phase 4.
Published

guardians of the galaxy holiday special
Image: Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s much-loved universe-saving group are set to star in their own Christmas special, dropping later this year just in time for the festive period.

Fan-favourites Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis and Groot are set to bring holiday joy to every home this November as they appear in a one-off holiday special. The 40-minute-long episode will be released to Disney+ on November 25th, less than a month away and a mere month before Christmas Day. Strap yourself in for some chaotic joy and jolliness!

Featuring the usual A-List Hollywood actors (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana to name a few) there is also set to be a surprise cameo in store, with Kevin Bacon appearing playing himself as he’s abducted by the guardians and taken along for the ride. Seems pretty typical of a GOTG storyline.

As is normal with the continuously-intertwining Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team most recently showed up in Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year, and will now appear on the small screen in their Disney+ exclusive Christmas special. As shown in the trailer, not all is merry and bright for the frenzied five.

Being the final MCU instalment released in 2022, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special also marks the end of Phase 4, with Phase 5 beginning next year. Phase 5 will span 2023 until mid-2024, featuring a host of highly-anticipated films and series, after which Phase 6 will begin.

The Phase 5 line-up, shown at the D23 Expo, includes another Guardians Of The Galaxy, Volume 3, which is set to be released in May 2023. So far, the Guardians have had quite a tumultuous time saving the world, with their previous two films following the expected adventurous action film storylines.

For now, all that can be done is wait and see exactly how the holidays pan out this year, but we’re sure to see a lot of manic shenanigans on our screens.

In this article:
