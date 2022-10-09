Top 5 Halloween Movies To Watch This October

‍Halloween is one of the most beloved holidays of the year, and it’s no surprise why. The scariest movies, music, and books all come to life on October 31st. So much so that more than 30 recognized holiday celebrations are inspired by it. That’s why we figured it was time for us to give you a little peek into what you should watch this October. After all, who doesn’t love a good scare? Here are our top picks for scary movies you need to see in October:

“Halloween” (1978)

This comes as no surprise to see this 1978 slasher film making its way to the top of our list. While the story of Jamie Lee Curtis battling Michael Myers’ murderous ways may have been slightly stretched in some aspects, it did help to spawn one of the most successful horror franchises of all time. And it’s not hard to see why.

This slasher film follows a group of teenagers as they try to escape from a killer who seems to want to kill anyone on Halloween night. The tension is almost unbearable as you follow the group from start to finish. Not to mention, it’s one of the best examples of a horror film to show you how to make a good, scary movie. And if we can’t convince you, we have yet another reason to watch it. You can watch it on repeat all year long.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

This is another surprise to find on our list. While the original “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was released in the mid-Eighties, it has remained relevant for a new generation of horror fans. It’s easy to see why. The film follows a group of teenagers who are haunted by a presumably deranged man who seems to come to life when they fall asleep.

The original film is also a great example of how to make a scary movie. It’s clear that the filmmakers wanted to create a scary movie here. And it’s easy to appreciate the effort that went into this one. This is one you definitely don’t want to miss.

“Scream” (1996)

If you’re looking for a good Halloween movie to help you truly get into the Halloween spirit, look no further than “Scream.” This slasher flick follows a group of high school outcasts as they try to survive a killer who seems to have a fixation on them. While the plot may be a bit on the simple side, the excellent performances and smart writing really help it shine. And while it may be a few years old, it’s still a classic. It’s also worth noting that this movie has a killer Halloween costume idea for you. credit: Shutterstock/ Stefano Chiacchiarini ’74

“The Witch” (2015)

This period horror film is set in 17th-century New England and follows a family who must find a way to survive after a mysterious curse is put on them by an unknown witch. The plot may sound a little cheesy, but it’s actually a great example of how to make a scary movie. The Witch is also one of the more creative horror movies in recent memory, offering up some truly terrifying moments. It’s also worth noting that the film is based on a real-life horror story. So, you’re getting a little taste of history here.

“The Conjuring” (2013)

This is one of the most well-known horror movies on our list, with good reason. Besides the fact that it’s based on true events, the plot is incredibly chilling. What makes it even scarier is that it’s not your typical haunted house horror flick. The Warrens were able to help families escape from supposedly haunted houses with ease and quickly. Their ability to use their skill with ghostly entities to help someone get out of a dangerous place is eerie. This is the perfect movie to see with your friends who love scary movies but need a little convincing that it’s not just a story.

“The Babadook” (2014)

This Australian film is one of the most unique and creative horror movies on our list. The plot follows a mother who is grieving the loss of her husband. During a night of bed-wetting, she reads the monster book “The Babadook” to her son. At first, the story seems to be just a fairy tale. But as they read the book, they become more and more haunted by the creature. Its a slow burn but suspenseful and chilling.

