What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2022?

Welcome to an early preview of the new shows and horror movies released on Netflix around Halloween 2022. This includes Netflix’s upcoming new horror series and horror movies.
Here is the complete list of new horror series and horror movies.
DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Netflix Release Date: September 21st (subject to change)
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)
Netflix Release Date: October 7th
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Netflix Release Date: October 5th
The Midnight Club (Season 1)
Netflix Release Date: October 7th
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Netflix Release Date: October 14th
The School for Good and Evil
Netflix Release Date: October 19th (shifted from October 21st)
Here’s what you can expect fromThe School for Good and Evil:
“Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.”
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th
Wednesday (Season 1)
Netflix Release Date: October 2022 To Be Declared
1899
Release Date: November 17th (subject to change)
Licensed Halloween Movies Releasing on Netflix
Morbius
Release Date: To Be Declared
Note: Only coming to the Netflix United States – already available on Netflix India.
The Munsters
Release Date: September 27th
Note: Only released in the United States.