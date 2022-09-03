Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2022?

Published

Netflix, Netflix live channel, Netflix new feature
Credit: Vantage_DS/Shutterstock

Welcome to an early preview of the new shows and horror movies released on Netflix around Halloween 2022. This includes Netflix’s upcoming new horror series and horror movies.

Here is the complete list of new horror series and horror movies.

DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Netflix Release Date: September 21st (subject to change)

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix Release Date: October 5th

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Netflix Release Date: October 14th

The School for Good and Evil

Netflix Release Date: October 19th (shifted from October 21st)

Here’s what you can expect fromThe School for Good and Evil:

“Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th

Wednesday (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: October 2022 To Be Declared

1899

Release Date: November 17th (subject to change)

Licensed Halloween Movies Releasing on Netflix

Morbius

Release Date: To Be Declared
Note: Only coming to the Netflix United States – already available on Netflix India.

The Munsters

Release Date: September 27th
Note: Only released in the United States.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK

Entertainment

Full List of Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in September

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in September. Here is the complete list of...

2 mins ago
What’s Leaving Netflix in October What’s Leaving Netflix in October

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022 [Full List]

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in October. Below, you can see the complete...

2 mins ago
New K-Dramas, New K-Dramas on netflix New K-Dramas, New K-Dramas on netflix

Entertainment

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix This October

With Summer almost over and Fall on the way, we take our first look at some exciting new k-dramas headed to Netflix in October...

4 mins ago
Holy Family, Holy Family cast, Holy Family plot Holy Family, Holy Family cast, Holy Family plot

Entertainment

New Netflix Originals Arriving October 2022 [Full List]

Welcome again to an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals planned to release in October 2022. Here is the complete list of Netflix...

5 mins ago
'Virgin River' Season 5 'Virgin River' Season 5

Entertainment

Alexandra Breckenridge Drops Hint That Virgin River Season 5 Will Be ‘Pretty Heavy’

After the shocking events of the Virgin River season 4 finale, it is safe to say that Virgin River season 5 is the most...

5 mins ago
All of Us Are Dead season 2, All of Us Are Dead season 2 updates, All of Us Are Dead season 2, updates All of Us Are Dead season 2, All of Us Are Dead season 2 updates, All of Us Are Dead season 2, updates

Entertainment

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 Release Date Update

The list of the new Netflix releases for September is out. Sadly one of our favorite series, All of Us Is Dead season 2,...

14 mins ago
You season 4, You season 4 updates, You new season You season 4, You season 4 updates, You new season

Entertainment

‘You’ Season 4 Release Date Update

The list of new Netflix shows and movies is out now, and the fourth season of You wasn’t present anywhere on that list. Indeed,...

19 mins ago
Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot Devil in Ohio, Devil in Ohio cast, Devil in Ohio plot

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘Devil in Ohio’ Season 2?

Devil in Ohio is the latest Netflix thriller, and its creepy story will get its audience hooked. The series has eight episodes and is...

21 mins ago
Joe Roppo, Joe Roppo cast Joe Roppo, Joe Roppo cast

Entertainment

Dated and Relates Season 2 Updates [September 2022]

Dated and Related is currently streaming on Netflix, and reality TV fans couldn’t wait to see what this show is all about. Few may...

22 mins ago
Irish Wish, Irish Wish Cast, Irish Wish plot Irish Wish, Irish Wish Cast, Irish Wish plot

Entertainment

‘Irish Wish’: Everything We Know About Lindsay Lohan’s New Netflix Move

Lindsay Lohan is all set for her next movie on Netflix. The film will be a part of Lohan’s two-picture deal with the streamer....

22 mins ago
Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa

Entertainment

What is Netlix’s ‘Love in the Villa’ Starring Kat Graham About?

The Umbrella Academy meets the Vampire Diaries in the brand-new Netflix film- Love in the Villa. No, the new rom-com doesn’t have vampires or...

22 mins ago
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings

Entertainment

Can We Watch The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power On Netflix?

Hey folks, Can you believe it’s been almost five years since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was announced? The pandemic...

2 hours ago