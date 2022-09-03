What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2022?

Welcome to an early preview of the new shows and horror movies released on Netflix around Halloween 2022. This includes Netflix’s upcoming new horror series and horror movies.

Here is the complete list of new horror series and horror movies.

DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Netflix Release Date: September 21st (subject to change)

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix Release Date: October 5th

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Netflix Release Date: October 14th

The School for Good and Evil

Netflix Release Date: October 19th (shifted from October 21st)

Here’s what you can expect fromThe School for Good and Evil:

“Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th

Wednesday (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: October 2022 To Be Declared

1899

Release Date: November 17th (subject to change)

Licensed Halloween Movies Releasing on Netflix

Morbius

Release Date: To Be Declared

Note: Only coming to the Netflix United States – already available on Netflix India.

The Munsters

Release Date: September 27th

Note: Only released in the United States.