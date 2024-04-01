‘The Idea of You’ : The Harry-Styles Inspired Story Coming to Amazon Prime

What is the ‘The Idea of You’? ‘The Idea of You’ was originally a book by Robinne Lee. The story is based on a single Mother who meets the lead singer of the band ‘August Moon’ at Coachella, with her teenage daughter.

The synopsis of the book reveals:

“What begins as a series of clandestine trysts quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship. It is a journey that spans continents as Solène and Hayes navigate each other’s worlds: from stadium tours to international art fairs to secluded hideaways in Paris and Miami.” Lydia Venn and Furvah Shah

Who Stars in ‘The Idea of You’?

Anne Hathaway was cast as the lead character ‘Sophie’, a 40-year-old divorcee and single Mother who meets the boy-band star ‘Hayes’. According to Hathaway, she was proud to be part of a film surrounding an older woman’s sexuality. Describing the film as ‘super empowering’, Hathaway has been open in describing her struggle to gain roles following her 2010 Oscar Win when public opinion turned against her. For Anne Hathaway, ‘The Idea of You’ is a groundbreaking role.

A video of Anne Hathaway tearing up at the premier of ‘The Idea of You’ recently was circulating on social media.

Boy band star ‘Hayes’ is played by Nicholas Galitzine. Known for his previous roles in Amazon Prime’s ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ and ‘Bottoms’.

Is ‘The Idea of You’ Based on Hary Styles?

The similarities in the character of ‘Hayes’ and boy band alumni Harry Styles are striking. Many have speculated the book is based on fan fiction about the former One Direction star.

Fans believe Nicholas Galitzine’s character from ‘The Idea of You’ is based on Harry Styles.



Fans believe Nicholas Galitzine's character from 'The Idea of You' is based on Harry Styles.

The character is in a boy band, is lead singer and bears a resemblance to Styles.

According to Galtizine:

“We tried to create a character that felt maybe akin to Harry in the sense that Harry is a younger man dating an older woman, it was important to create someone who felt new and original and not a sort of shoddy impersonation of this person that we know really, really, really well.” Marcus Wratten

Behind the Author of ‘The Idea of You’

The author of ‘The Idea of You’ Robinne Lee confirmed the novel wasn’t a fanfiction, nor a book about Harry Styles. She described watching footage of boy bands on YouTube and was interested in Harry Styles and his tendency to date older women.

“I was up late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise. It was like…art,” she said. “I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was and in doing so I discovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.” Cady Lang

When is ‘The Idea of You’ Released?

‘The Idea of You’ will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime from the 2nd of May. In addition, audiences can decide for themselves whether the film is reminiscent of the former boy band One Direction, or offers an updated romantic comedy.