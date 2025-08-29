The Do’s and Don’t’s of Going to the Movies

Over the years, the “hobby” of movie-going has changed drastically, especially since the Covid-19 outbreak. As a film-lover, move critic, film-maker, and employee at an independent movie theater, these changes make me near depressed. The world is becoming less attentive, corporations are getting greedier, and the fun of going to the movies is suffering.

Through studying film and watching thousands of movies, I’ve learned to appreciate them for many reasons. Recently I’ve realized that the most important aspect of movies is physically going to see them. In the age of streaming and smartphones, people care less and less about going to the movies. I can’t blame them, with companies charging absurd prices for admission and snacks. However, there really is no better way to watch a movie than on the big screen, and usually, with a crowd.

Being there

Lobby of the Dedham Community Theatre. (Credit: Paul McMurtry/Dedham Community Theatre.)

I’ve worked at the Dedham Community Theatre for just under a year now. In my small time at this magical space, I have learned much more than I ever imagined. For one thing, the film business is cutthroat. I knew that much before, but hearing my boss, Paul McMurtry, argue with film distributors is infuriating! Unfortunately for us, a two-screen theater, there is a large multiplex cinema right down the road. While I am guilty of seeing many a movie there, it’s just not the same. Our Community Theatre is, as advertised, a community. It’s charming, it has character, and its always a personal experience. But the businessmen in Hollywood don’t give a hoot.

The alternative

The Towering Showcase Cinema “De Lux”. (Credit: Kevin Reardon).

Now, I can’t lie. I’ve had some fantastic movie-going experiences at the stuffy and corporately soulless “Showcase Cinema De Lux”. But it’s how the world works that has made it this way! Because the studios prefer to give their more popular and mainstream films to theaters like these, it draws a bigger crowd. That’s just simple math. We at the Dedham Community Theatre are known to play more indie/arthouse films. This has become the theater’s reputation, but not by choice! I’ve heard friends and family tell me about seeing Jaws and Star Wars at this local community theater back in the day. While I love indie and arthouse films personally, it just doesn’t draw in the crowds.

Unfortunately because of the fact that you need money to live, the crowds are kind of a big deal- for any business. The smaller, independently run cinemas struggle because they can’t compete with the larger theaters playing Superman or Weapons. It’s up to both the community, and those who care about these spaces, to keep them alive. When a group, large or small, sees a film at the DCT, they always tend to stick around afterward to discuss what they just watch. You don’t see this at theaters like “Showcase Cinema De Lux”. These same theaters that charge upwards of $9 for a small popcorn, when we offer it for $4! (Seriously though. You can’t beat our prices.)

The future is now

The beautiful community theater Cinema Paradiso in Cinema Paradiso. (Credit: Cristaldifilm)

There was a time when going to the movies was a big deal. An event, even! People would dress up nice, and make a night of it. Seeing a movie in theaters was a luxury. In many ways, it has become much more accessible these days- almost too accessible. Everyone should have the opportunity to go see movies, however, we now have the power to watch movies in the palm of our hands. With smartphones, laptops, and tablets, people can watch movies wherever, and whenever. While this makes watching films more convenient, it takes away a certain level of connection. Not to mention the pirates who are watching films currently in theaters on their laptops at home, and for what? To ride the hype train?

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

When you go to a movie theater, no matter the setting, it changes the way you see the film. As friend of mine said recently “the screen is so much bigger than you, as opposed to watching it on your phone, when you give it less meaning.” In a theater, you are at the mercy of the big-screen, but not just you, everyone around you.

As a hobby, film is fascinating. It doesn’t matter your background, when you sit in a movie theater with a large group, you are all going through the exact same process at the same time. It’s magical! You may not all agree about what you saw afterwards, but at the end of the day, everyone had the same experience. When you see a horror movie with a crowd, you cringe and scream together. When you see a comedy, you laugh with random strangers. You share this experience, unlike watching films at home, or on your stupid little phone.

It’s much more cathartic to be there, in the midst of it all, with others. A shared social experience that requires absolutely nothing of you- just sit back and relax. There is something so simply beautiful about that phrase, because, literally! When you’re sitting at a theater, all you have to worry about for the next couple hours is sitting back and relaxing, and just trying to enjoy yourself. When you’re in a theater- the outside world doesn’t matter. And in the outside world, there is a lot to worry about.

So, get off your f***in’ phone

Image by Jillian Geppi/Trill. (Shutterstock).

Whether I’m at the DCT, or the big ol’ Showcase Cinema, I’m going to have a great time. But sometimes, people ruin my experience. You see, when people watch movies on streaming, or their smartphones, they give the art-form of filmmaking less credit than it deserves. I am biased, yes, as a film-maker and a student of film. But I understand how much work goes into making a movie. A lot of people don’t, and that’s ok! What’s not ok is acting like movies, or films, (however pretentious we want to be), aren’t important. As far as I’m concerned, movies make the world go round. We all love movies. Different kinds of movies, of course, but we all love’ em. We need them, both as entertainment, and as a way to help make sense of our crazy world.

Leave distractions at the door

So when you’re at the movies, you should really stay off your f***in’ phone. I go to the movies all the time with friends who will check their phones during the entire runtime. Why, bro? To check how much time is left? Nothing is more important than what’s right in front of you! Then there’s the loud mouths…

I’m not against talking in the theaters, completely. A little quiet banter between friends is no biggie, right? But screaming, trying to be “the funny person” at the movies? Get over yourself. It’s the people who don’t give movies the credit they deserve that grind my gears the most. So turn your brightness down, at the very least, or otherwise, just turn the thing off. Keep quiet, and just try to pay attention.

I know most everyone is much happier scrolling through thirty second videos of nonsense on their phones these days. But if you actually watch a movie- like watch a movie front to back– you might learn something.

A double edged sword

Weapons Poster. (Credit: Warner Brothers Pictures).

To boil everything that I just said down, I want to talk about Weapons, one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. We at the Dedham Community Theater never had a chance of getting this film. It’s very mainstream, considering the success of Zach Cregger’s previous film Barbarian. Its a big studio movie as well, and they’re not looking out for the little guys like us anyways. So while I recommend seeing the film, even if it’s at a multiplex, remember to give your local, independent theaters the love they deserve whenever you can.

I must say however- I absolutely loved seeing Weapons with a crowd. I loved it so much, I saw it twice.

It takes a village

The first time I saw it, there was a huge fight between people who had taken someone else’s seats, another danger of going to such a place. The kids next to me were talking loudly, and the man next to me was going on his phone every five minutes- I would’ve slapped him, but I’m a lover not a fighter.

The one kid on my left in particular had a great time. We laughed together, we winced, and we jumped as the masterpiece that is Weapons played out in front of our very eyes. At the end of the film, however, he turned to me and said “that was stupid”. I could say the same thing about him, as well as eighty percent of movie goers these days.

In our modern age, critics are giving movies 100%s. Audience members love to hate on movies. Everyone has a drastically different opinion, but when it comes to art, no one is right or wrong. Since film-making is an industry however, we must assign rating systems to movies, right? We can’t just enjoy them. No! We must criticize, and hate, and call things stupid. Because those who can’t create would rather destroy. And those who are paid to watch them probably have an agenda. Its all very silly when you think about it.

More often than not, folks have a calm, warm, and welcoming experience at the Dedham Community Theater. Even if they don’t like the movie they saw, they’re always glad they made the trip. Corporate theaters tend to leave people less charmed and more indifferent, ready to move onto the next big thing. It’s the tortoise and the hare. But that’s just the way it is. Ah well. I’ll see you folks at the movies.