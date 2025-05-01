Connect with us

What We Know About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games aren’t over yet – Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to theaters soon, so here is everything we know so far.

Avatar photo

Published

(Credit: Lionsgate)

New York Times best-selling author Suzanne Collins has returned after five years and published another prequel to the riveting Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, satiating the hunger of loyal fans and dystopian enthusiasts.

The Hunger Games has become a staple of modern pop culture, and Sunrise on the Reaping will give us even more standout stories and unforgettable characters from Collins’s world. This article will discuss what we know and what fans can look forward to with the latest entry in the franchise.

The Book

(Credit: Lionsgate Movies)

Sunrise on the Reaping follows the story of Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, who was chosen to participate in the 50th Hunger Games. This is no ordinary game, though; this is the Second Quarter Quell, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story.

Suzanne Collins doesn’t hesitate or sugarcoat anything in this narrative. This means we are set out to watch the most brutal Hunger Games yet, with twice the number of tributes.

Fans have stated it was a much more honest and clear version of the readings and the games. Hopefully, the writers keep the same themes and parallels that we have read about throughout the series.

What We Know About The Film

Hunger Games Cast, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Debby Wong)

So far, casting rumors have been all the rage on X and Instagram. Regarding the cast, everything we know has been discussed, but not much has been set in stone. Nothing is permanent, but fans are torn about who should play Haymitch.

One thing we know for sure is that the director of the film will be Francis Lawrence, who first directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and every Hunger Games film since.

We are also getting the same writer who wrote the first Hunger Games film, Billy Ray, so we will have a familiar narrative but with an even more cruel reaping, because Haymitch was reaped on his birthday.

Confirmed Cast and Fan-Casting

Fans have only asked for one thing when it comes to the casting of Haymitch Abernathy: that he is just carving out his filmography, and is young and new to the blockbuster franchise. Joseph Zada is exactly the fresh face we need.

The cast list has been something that a lot of people have been talking about, with fans quick to fan-cast who they think would be perfect. Names like Rudy Pankow and Drew Starkey from the hit Netflix Series Outer Banks have been thrown around, as well as Tom Glynn-Carney, Ty Simpkins, and Kiefer O’Reilly. Luckily, we, the fans, were heard.

Jesse Plemons, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/DFree)

Jesse Plemons would be perfect to play the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s character as the gamemaker. Visually, I couldn’t see anyone else play Plutarch better than Jessie Plemmons, who would bring a performance that would leave us on the edge of our seats, just as Phillip Seymour Hoffman did in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Some have even suggested Cooper Hoffman, Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s son. The only critique fans have of this casting is that Cooper Hoffman is a nepotism baby. However, it would be interesting and fun if he reprised his father’s role as an homage to his father.

Rumored Cast List

While Lionsgate is yet to unveil the rest of the cast list, rumors are spreading like wildfire. As more names pop up on social media, it has become a challenge to differentiate the real announcements from the most prominent rumors. In any case, the whispers of certain actors’ potential involvement have made the discussion around Sunrise on the Reaping all the more exciting. With that in mind, here are some of the most intriguing rumors.

Ralph Fiennes as Coriolanus Snow

Ralph Fiennes, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin)

Many argue that Fiennes is too A-list to act in a Hunger Games film, but it’s a franchise big enough to boost anyone’s career. It would be nice for the franchise to have A-Listers, as it has before with Viola Davis and Stanley Tucci. Another name that has popped up is Kiefer Sutherland.

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

Elle Fanning, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Miro Vrilk)

Elle Fanning will not only be what the fans want, but has also been asked to play Effie Trinket. We still don’t know if her team has agreed to the role.

Personally, I think Elle Fanning would be a perfect casting for Effie Trinket. Effie’s style is avant-garde, just like Elle Fanning’s. She embodies the whimsy that Effie Trinket displays, but she also delivers a phenomenal screen presence. Others have said Anya Taylor-Joy would also be a good contender.

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

Kieran Culkin, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin)

Having Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman would be astoundingly wonderful. Culkin can perform a sort of whimsy that Stanley Tucci brought to our screens. Following projects like Succession and A Real Pain, Culkin has made clear his ability as an actor and would be a welcome addition to the world of The Hunger Games.

Emma Thompson as Drusilla

Emma Thompson, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency)

There have been several rumors around Drusilla, but nothing has been confirmed about the character’s casting. Many fans love the idea that Emma Thompson should play Drusilla. Hopefully, we can get more confirmation as the months pass.

Justice Smith as Beetee

Justice Smith, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Fred Duval)

Some have said that Justice Smith could play Beetee, which would be a great casting, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers to play his son Ampert. As a relatively new actor to the scene, Smith would bring that fresh perspective that fans have been wanting for the new wave of Hunger Games films.

What to Look Forward To?

Hunger Games cast, Sunrise on the Reaping
(Credit: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency)

With all the announcements and various rumors surrounding Sunrise on the Reaping, we have so much to look forward to. Even Josh Hutcherson stated he wants to cameo in the upcoming film. We hope that Jennifer Lawrence might make an appearance as well, but that depends on whether it would fit the narrative.

Filming for Sunrise on the Reaping will start, hopefully, in July. Like every other Hunger Games film, it will come out in November, specifically November 20, 2026.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

I studied Film and Digital Media at University of Califronia-Santa Cruz. Go Bannana Slugs! My favorite past time activities are watching TV shows and Films, creating crafts for my friends, writing my novel, and occasionally doing my own press-on nails.

