SNL 51: Meet the New Cast Members

In February of 2025, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th season with a three-hour-long special. This milestone event paid homage to iconic skits spanning across the decades. SNL’s current and past cast members came together to unite for a night of pop culture celebration. The special was enjoyable for long-time fans as well as new ones. Season 50 of SNL concluded in May of 2025.

The hype surrounding the returning cast members and guests drew in 15 million viewers, making it NBC’s most-watched live cast ever. The special caught the attention of younger generations, making them more aware of the show’s impact.

Over the summer, fans have been speculating about the changes that will occur for the next season. Rumors about who will be leaving have circulated on the internet. Fans have finally received an answer.

Which members have exited?

NBC Studios, New York City. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Less than a month away from the premiere of season 51, the cast changes have finally been announced. It has been revealed that eight-season member Heidi Gardner is leaving the show, as her contract was not renewed. This shocked fans as she has been a staple of the show for many years. Gardner has appeared in over 600 sketches during her time at SNL, which is a rare achievement. Her absence will surely be noticeable in the new season. Gardner has not yet commented on her exit.

Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner kill in a Beavis and Butt-Head inspired sketch. (Credit: NBC)

Three other members will be leaving the cast. It is unclear whether these members were fired or simply let go to make room for the new cast members.

Jack Black and Michael Longfellow in the hilariously accurate skit, Goth Kid on Vacation. (Credit: NBC Universal)

Three-season member, Michael Longfellow, is among those exiting the cast. Longfellow’s agent called him to break the news about the cast changes as he was waiting to board a plane. SNL’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, was not on the call.

One-season member Emil Wakim will not be returning for a second season. This surprised many because he showed promise of becoming a rising member. Wakim has appeared during the most impactful moments of the night, such as the cold open and Weekend Update.



Wakim posted on Instagram about his departure from the iconic show.

Devon Walker’s impression of Michael Strahan in the $100,000 Pyramid skit. (Credit: NBC)

Three-season member Devon Walker is exiting as well. Walker has appeared on Weekend Update and established his presence by doing impressions of Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Draymon Green, Van Jones, Frank Ocean, and Eric Adams. Upon the announcement, Walker commented on his relationship with the show in an Instagram post.

Who are the incoming members?

Top row: Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall. Bottom row: Tommy Brennan, Veronika Slowikowska. Right: Kam Patterson. (Credit: NBC)

On September 2nd, NBC announced that new cast members will be joining Saturday Night Live for its 51st season.

Ben Marshall, a familiar face on SNL, has been chosen to join the cast as a full-time member. Marshall joined the show in 2021 as a writer. Fans of the show will recognize him from his work with the sketch comedy group, Please Don’t Destroy, which was occasionally featured on the show. Their segment will no longer be a part of SNL.

Kam Patterson, a comedian from Orlando, will be joining the show for season 51. He gained popularity after appearing on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Patterson is also an actor, appearing in 72 Hours and Busboys.

Another fresh face for the show is Veronika Slowikowska. She is a comedian, actress, and podcaster from Canada who is among the new cast members. She appears in TV shows such as What We Do in the Shadows, Tires, Davey and Jonesie’s Locker, and Mayonnaise. Slowikowska also co-hosts a podcast called Nevermind.

Jeremy Culhane is a writer, actor, and comedian from California and will be joining SNL. Culhane is best known for his appearances on American Vandal, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Make Some Noise.



Tommy Brennan, a stand-up comedian from Minnesota, is entering as well. He has opened for comedians such as Nikki Glaser, Taylor Tomlinson, and Louie Anderson. Brennan has also been on Comedy Central.

Does Lorne Michaels have a vision for SNL 51?

Center: Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live’s creator and producer. (Credit: NBC Universal)

This cast shake-up could set a new tone for SNL’s next season. After the success of the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Lorne Michaels might be trying to keep the attention of the younger generations.

The new hires all have a social media presence, which has contributed to their popularity. This means there’s a higher chance that Gen Z will be familiar with their work and tune into SNL to see how they adjust to the environment.

Rumors circulating about Lorne Michaels’ retirement could also have to do with these changes. If Michaels decides to hand off the show to a new producer, he needs to make sure the legacy of SNL lives on without him. By adding cast members who already attract a younger audience, this could maintain the viewership and cultural relevance of the show.

This new group of comedians could impact the show’s tone. If Michaels caters to the next generation of SNL fans for longevity’s sake, this could mean that there will be more internet humor and meta jokes.

The future of Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live fans are hard to please. Everyone has an era of the show that they feel bias towards. People feel most connected to a certain cast or season from SNL because the culture connects us back to a certain time in our lives. When SNL makes big changes, fans tend to become wary and are quick to think that the show is going downhill. This fear is often disproven.

These fresh hires could add a more youthful tone to the show in order to pull in viewers from more generations. This doesn’t mean that SNL will lose its charm, but it will morph with time.

Over its 50 seasons, Saturday Night Live has proven to be resilient and has bounced back from errors and odd times. It is a cultural staple that has grown alongside its fans, and so has its humor.

There is certainly a difference between the relationship with the cast and NBC versus the chemistry between the show and the audience. Comedy is a science; it’s challenging to get it right.

Fans shouldn’t worry about the cast change. The absence of the departing members might be noticeable, but it shouldn’t feel jarring. The first few episodes of season 51 will likely feel bumpy as the new members are adjusting, but don’t be so quick to sound the alarms!

Though it is sad to see cast members leave, change can be good. Lorne Michaels might be setting up SNL to be left in the hands of its audience to remain relevant after his possible retirement. Fans should be excited about the new energy that is entering the show this season.

Tune in to NBC on October 4th for the premiere of SNL 51!