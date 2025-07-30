Riding the Middle in Week 3 of ‘Big Brother 27’

Following Amy becoming the second houseguest evicted of the season, Lauren gained the power by becoming the new Head of Household of the week. She’s playing under the radar, so her rise to power, at first, created a possible unpredictable week to come!

That “unpredictable” week, though, did not come to fruition, as she nominated three people who have already hit the block in Keanu, Kelley, and Will. Additionally, this week, alliances were formed, the house target saved itself, and powerful players like Mickey and Vince are beginning to get caught. Check out the biggest news in week 3 and where the votes plan to land on eviction night. I’ll also break down my player ratings of all 15 remaining houseguests!

Lauren’s HOH

Lauren became the first woman to win HOH this season. Photo courtesy of YouTube/Big Brother

Lauren’s invisibility in the game went into the spotlight as she became Head of Household. Still, even with power, she ends this week still in the same position she was when she entered the week. She struggles with making decisions on her own and chooses to appease the opposite side of the house, which, in full transparency, doesn’t quite view her as an asset. She played it too safe, and while I understand not wanting to make a big splash, she didn’t elevate her game with the actions this week.

The veto is used again

Three weeks in, and the Power of Veto has been used each time. Keanu, once again, took himself off the block. Keanu has been the house target practically all season long, so it was crucial for him to pull himself down.

Unfortunately for Lauren, that meant she had to put up another houseguest for eviction, something that, especially with her style of gameplay, was forced upon her. The replacement nominees were between Adrian and Ashley. While one side, especially Zach and Vince, wanted Ashley on the block, Mickey and the girls got their way at the last minute before the veto ceremony, as Adrian was nominated. Lauren wanted to continue playing Switzerland.

Alliances

It's week 3, the house is in overdrive, and one player is overwhelming the system, making a map untenable. So I came up with a novel plan to make it work. Enjoy!#BB27 #BBLF#BB27AllianceMap pic.twitter.com/D8BWKOa2YV — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) July 27, 2025

Some key alliances to point out are the formation of a final two between Ava and Rachel, and the solidification that Lauren and Vince’s final two may be the strongest, even though Lauren didn’t listen to him. Rachel had to regroup after losing Amy, and I think Ava is the perfect ally.

Vince is all over the place. He’s aligned with everyone, and there are only two ways this goes down. Either it gets him all the way to the end, or it fizzles out quickly and results in his demise. The triple threat alliance between Jimmy, Mickey, and Morgan is hanging on by a thread. I don’t see that trio going anywhere long-term, as there’s just too much mistrust happening. Finally, a final three alliance of Lauren, Vince, and Zach is beginning to cook up. Again, too much neutrality is going on in the house for things to feel safe and secure.

Who will be evicted?

Thursday night’s eviction could get interesting. Adrian, Kelley, and Will are the nominees. Kelley is a goner if she doesn’t win the BB Blockbuster. I don’t see a world in which Kelley doesn’t win and manages to stay another week in both eviction scenarios. The most interesting thing that could happen on eviction night is if Kelley won the BB Blockbuster. If so, that means Adrian and Will are the final nominees. There’s a possibility we get a tied vote between the two.

This scenario has already been discussed in the house, and there is some reason to believe that Adrian or Will can go home. If it’s a tie, Lauren must break it, and honestly, I have no clue where she’d lean. She has flirted with the idea of sending Will home as it puts the least blood on her hands, but if the wrong (or right) person gets to her beforehand, Adrian could easily be sent out those doors. I’m rooting for the chaos, as usual.

Week 2 player ratings

Ava leads the pack this week with the highest player rating. Photo courtesy of Paramount Press Express

Ava – High 7

Socially savvy with growing strategic awareness. There’s winner potential here.

Zach – Fair 7

Didn’t get his way this week, but he still has a secret power and army behind him.

Mickey – High 6

Her name’s being floated, but she bounced back well by getting Adrian nominated.

Morgan – High 6

Similar to Mickey, but her bond with Zach is helping her grow socially.

Rachel – High 6

Surprisingly under the radar for a former winner. Some are watching her, but not urgently.

Vince – Fair 6

Failed to push hard against Ashley. His name is out there, but he has support.

Jimmy – Low 5

After a weak HOH, he laid low and started patching things up.

Ashley – Fair 4

She barely dodged the block. She needs HOH badly.

Adrian – Low 4

Could go home. If he stays, there’s a path to jury, but he’s so stuck in his ways.

Lauren – Low 4

Not a target, but is a weak floater that’s getting pushed over with no real influence.

Katherine – Fair 3

Iced out socially, even from her allies. Not a good place to be.

Rylie – Fair 3

Feels like he’s on vacation. He may go up as a pawn soon.

Will – Fair 2

Hates being a pawn and doesn’t campaign. Make it make sense.

Keanu – High 1

A consistently bad player. Blows every chance he gets.

Kelley – Low 1

Volunteered for the block AGAIN. If she loses the BB Blockbuster, she’s done.

What to watch

Be sure to tune in on Thursday to find out who will be the third houseguest sent packing. If I were a betting man, I’d give the edge to Adrian in winning the BB Blockbuster, as I’ve been unlucky this season so far. Even though I like the guy, I wouldn’t be mad at Will leaving this week.

To keep up to date with all things live feeds, you can go to Joker’s Updates for your daily fix. Also, check out Rob Has a Podcast, where Big Brother superfan Taran Armstrong and more breakdown the season with live feed updates in the morning as well as their own player ratings with the stockwatch every Monday night. Tonight’s POV episode and tomorrow’s eviction episode air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.



