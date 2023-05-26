Raquel Leviss Set to Join Part 2 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is set to air on May 31, and it will feature Raquel Leviss taking the stage to share her side of the affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to the end of his relationship with Ariana Madix.

A preview shared on Bravo’s Instagram account shows the tense moment when Raquel enters the chat. In another clip from her one-on-one with Andy Cohen, Raquel is asked about her vision for her relationship with Ariana and whether she thought there was a path forward for them.

Andy Cohen, in an interview with The Daily Dish, mentioned that the reunion taping was the first time most of the cast members had seen each other since Tom and Ariana’s breakup, and it will be the first time viewers will see Ariana confront Raquel. Andy expressed his satisfaction with being able to sit down with the three of them individually.

Part 1 of the reunion aired on May 24, with Parts 2 and 3 scheduled to air on Wednesdays at 9/8c. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition, which includes extended versions of the reunion episodes and a supersize version of the “Secrets Revealed” episode, featuring additional never-before-seen footage.

Andy mentioned that the reunion delivers on what viewers want, which is retribution and confrontation for the cast members’ actions. He described it as one of the most highly anticipated reunions, particularly due to the desire to see Tom and Raquel face the consequences and be confronted by Ariana and their friends. According to him, the reunion was incredibly confrontational.

Following the three reunion episodes, Bravo will air a “Secrets Revealed” episode on June 14, featuring additional dramatic and scandalous moments related to the affair that has gained significant attention.