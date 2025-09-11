“Platonic” is the Anti-Rom-Com Gen Z Didn’t Know They Needed

For years, television has thrived on trauma. We’ve been binging true crime documentaries, prestige dramas that feel like long therapy sessions and reality series that bank on watching people self-destruct. Trauma-as-entertainment has practically become its own genre, and Gen Z has been one of its biggest consumers — streaming Netflix’s latest serial killer media while scrolling TikTok, or dissecting cult documentaries like it’s a group project.

But every so often, a show sneaks in that cuts through the noise. Not because it shocks us with darker, more disturbing subject matter, but because it dares to feel good. That’s what makes Apple TV+’s “Platonic” stand out. On the surface, it’s a chaotic buddy comedy about two ex-best friends reconnecting in their 40s. Underneath, it’s a radical little series about friendship, identity and what it means to “grow up” when you never really stop growing. For Gen Z especially, “Platonic” feels like a refreshing reset: Proof that joy, chaos and connection can be just as binge worthy as trauma.

A Quick Primer: What “Platonic” Is About

Created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the duo behind “Friends from College,” “Platonic” premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2023. The premise is deceptively simple. Seth Rogen plays Will, a divorced brewmaster whose career and self-esteem are circling the drain. Rose Byrne plays Sylvia, a former lawyer turned stay-at-home mom whose domestic life leaves her restless and underwhelmed. When Sylvia decides to reconnect with Will — her one-time best friend she fell out with years ago — the reunion is anything but calm.

What starts as casual drinks snowballs into a series of unhinged adventures: bar fights, questionable career decisions, disastrous social encounters and the slow unraveling of both their neatly curated “adult lives.” The hijinks are laugh-out-loud funny, but the heart of the show is subtler. “Platonic” asks: What happens when you outgrow the people — or the versions of yourself — you thought defined you? Can friendships survive when life paths diverge? And perhaps most importantly: What does reinvention look like when you’re not twenty-something anymore?

The show answers those questions with humor and tenderness, never tipping into sappiness. And in doing so, it’s quietly redefining what a love story on TV can look like.

Will and Sylvia in “Platonic.” Photo credit: Variety

The Anti-Rom-Com Energy

For decades, television has been obsessed with romantic tension. Will-they-won’t-they dynamics are the engine behind shows like “Friends” to “New Girl” to “The Office.” Even when the chemistry is framed as “just friends,” audiences are trained to expect sparks. “Platonic” pulls the rug out from under that expectation.

Despite reuniting two actors with proven on-screen chemistry — Rogen and Byrne’s banter in the “Neighbors” films is legendary — “Platonic” commits to the bit: These two are not, and will never be, romantically involved. And that’s what makes the series so refreshing.

Yes, it’s a love story — but not the kind we’re used to. The focus is on fierce, chaotic loyalty in friendship — the soulmate-level bonds that exist outside of romance. For a Gen Z audience constantly questioning societal norms about relationships, marriage and timelines, that message hits hard.

Why Gen Z Connects With “Platonic”

Gen Z has a complicated relationship with adulthood and they are desperate for media that portrays friendships. We were raised on the promise that if you got the degree, landed the job and followed the steps, you’d have a stable life. Instead, we’re navigating a landscape of economic instability, climate anxiety and job markets that feel more like scams than security. No wonder “adulting” has become a meme. Gen Z just yearns for going on adventures with their friends, having grown up on shows and movies like “Scooby-Doo” and “Harry Potter,” which highlight the joy of platonic relationships.

That’s exactly where “Platonic” sneaks in and resonates:

Friendships over romance : Gen Z places as much value on platonic bonds as romantic ones. In fact, younger generations are moving away from the traditional milestones of marriage and children and instead prioritizing “chosen family.” For many, close friendships provide the stability and intimacy that older generations once sought through nuclear families. This shift reflects both economic realities and a cultural emphasis on authenticity, mutual support and fluid definitions of love. “Platonic” reflects that shift in Gen Z culture perfectly.

: Gen Z places as much value on platonic bonds as romantic ones. In fact, younger generations are moving away from the traditional milestones of marriage and children and instead prioritizing “chosen family.” For many, close friendships provide the stability and intimacy that older generations once sought through nuclear families. This shift reflects both economic realities and a cultural emphasis on authenticity, mutual support and fluid definitions of love. “Platonic” reflects that shift in Gen Z culture perfectly. Reinvention and identity : Watching Sylvia grapple with whether she made the “right” choices as a stay-at-home mom, or Will try to rebuild his career after a divorce, mirrors the reinvention cycles we’re already navigating in our 20s. Quitting jobs, pivoting careers, rejecting timelines — it’s all very familiar, even if the characters are decades older.

: Watching Sylvia grapple with whether she made the “right” choices as a stay-at-home mom, or Will try to rebuild his career after a divorce, mirrors the reinvention cycles we’re already navigating in our 20s. Quitting jobs, pivoting careers, rejecting timelines — it’s all very familiar, even if the characters are decades older. Comedy as therapy: Instead of another prestige show that feels like homework, “Platonic” offers something lighter. Gen Z consumes heavy content, but we also crave shows that don’t demand emotional labor to watch. The chaos of Rogen and Byrne’s misadventures scratches that itch.

“Platonic”‘s Will and Sylvia. Photo credit: Vulture

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne: The Chaos Duo

Let’s be honest: half of the show’s charm is just Seth Rogen being Seth Rogen. Lovably scruffy, perpetually chaotic and a little unhinged, he embodies that one friend you should absolutely not follow into the night — but always do anyway. His comedic timing hasn’t dulled a bit, but in “Platonic,” he also flexes vulnerability. Will is flawed, insecure and messy — but never pathetic.

Rose Byrne, meanwhile, brings balance. Sylvia is witty, sharp and deeply relatable as she seeks more from life but doesn’t quite know what “more” looks like. She plays the straight man to Rogen’s chaos, but not in a boring way. Instead, her grounding presence amplifies the comedy.

Together, their chemistry proves that sparks don’t have to be romantic to be compelling. Their dynamic is proof that platonic relationships can anchor a show as much as — if not more than — romantic ones.

“Platonic” in a Streaming Landscape



It’s also worth noting where “Platonic” lands in the streaming ecosystem. Apple TV+ has been carving out a niche as the home of “prestige comfort shows.” Think “Ted Lasso” or “Shrinking,” comedies that mix laughs with big-hearted storytelling. “Platonic” fits perfectly into that lane.

Contrast that with Netflix, where true crime reigns supreme, or HBO, where dark prestige dramas — “Succession” and “Euphoria” — dominate cultural conversation. “Platonic” doesn’t try to compete with shock value. Instead, it leans into feel-good chaos. In an era where trauma content is the streaming economy’s bread and butter, “Platonic” stands out by being a series you actually enjoy watching.

And audiences are noticing. Season One pulled strong reviews, earning a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season Two upped the ante, landing a rare 100% score and cementing it as one of Apple TV+’s best-reviewed shows. Critics praised it as both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly moving — a sweet spot that speaks directly to Gen Z’s appetite for layered comedy.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne behind the scenes of “Platonic.” Credits: Just Jared

The Bigger Cultural Takeaway

The reason “Platonic” feels so radical isn’t just its comedy — it’s what the show is saying about how we value relationships. Media has long framed romance as the “endgame,” the central arc, the climax worth rooting for. Friendships, meanwhile, are often treated as background noise, supporting subplots or filler until the romance kicks in.

“Platonic” flips that hierarchy. It argues that friendship is a love story, that platonic bonds can be soulmate-level connections. For Gen Z, who are rewriting the script on everything from dating apps to marriage rates, that’s not just entertainment, it’s validation.

We’ve grown up in a culture obsessed with romantic happy endings. But what if your ride-or-die best friend is the person who actually keeps you afloat? What if the real “love of your life” is platonic? “Platonic” dares to center that question.

Will eating breakfast. Photo Credit: Apple

Why We Needed This Now

In the end, “Platonic” feels like a cultural exhale. In a media landscape oversaturated with darkness, here’s a show that doesn’t demand you spiral into trauma, but instead lets you laugh at chaos, reflect on adulthood and feel the warmth of friendship.

That’s why it works so well for Gen Z. We’re a generation hyper-aware of doom: economic doom, climate doom and political doom. But we’re also a generation hungry for joy, connection and stories that remind us there’s meaning in messiness.

So no, it’s not a rom-com. It’s the anti-rom-com we didn’t know we needed. A chaotic, feel-good love story about two friends who prove that growing up doesn’t mean you stop being unhinged — it just means you find someone to be unhinged with.

Who needs roses and candlelight when you’ve got beer, bad decisions and a best friend who makes adulthood feel just a little less like a scam?



