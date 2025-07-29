Now That ‘Love Island’ is Over, Here Are 7 Must-Watch Reality Hits to Binge This Summer

After a drama-filled summer of sizzling romance, dramatic recouplings, and plenty of meme-able moments, ‘Love Island: USA’ season 7 has finally come to a close. Following countless nights spent glued to our TV screens, the season wrapped up on July 13, crowning Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the latest winners.

If you’re anything like me, you may be feeling in a bit of a TV slump right about now: so what’s next?

Well, if you’re desperately craving more drama, look no further! Here are 7 other binge-worthy reality shows to obsess over this summer.

1. Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Leah Kateb (left) and Serena Page. (Peacock)

If you just can’t get enough of ‘Love Island: USA,’ Peacock may have just dropped your next summer binge: ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa.’

After last year’s explosive cast took the world by storm, ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ follows the lives of Love Island season 6 fan favorites Kaylor Martin, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Liv Walker, Miguel Harichi, Kenny Rodriguez, Aaron Evans, Kendall Washington, and Connor Newsum. It will also feature guest appearances by islanders Kordell Beckham and Nicole Jacky.

Set in Los Angeles, fans can follow their favorite islanders as they explore life outside of the villa – navigating newfound fame, friendships, and complex relationships. The series premiered on Peacock on July 13, immediately following the epic finale of ‘Love Island: USA’ season 7. New episodes drop every Thursday at 9 P.M. ET.

Where to Watch: Peacock

2. Bachelor in Paradise

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10. (Hulu)

From one tropical location to another, the latest season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is airing right now. If you’re looking for more of that beachy, steamy ‘Love Island’ vibe, this might just be your next hyperfixation!

Returning for its tenth season, the popular ‘Bachelor’ franchise spinoff takes 26 sexy singles to Costa Rica, where they’ll compete for love. This season will feature alums from not only ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ but also, for the first time, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘The Golden Bachelorette.’

Catch every dramatic rose ceremony and see who finds their perfect match as new episodes air every Monday at 8 P.M. ET.

Where to Watch: Hulu

3. Love Island: UK

Contestants of ‘Love Island: UK’ Season 12. (ITV)

Okay, this may be an obvious one, but what better way to fill your ‘Love Island’ obsession than with more ‘Love Island?’ With no shortage of shocking recouplings, jaw-dropping bombshells, and dramatic dumpings, ‘Love Island: UK’ is sure to bring you the sizzling drama you’re looking for.

Much like its American counterpart, the series features hot singles as they search for love in the beautiful city of Mallorca, Spain. Season 12 is still in full swing, with episodes reaching the U.S. three days after they hit the UK.

If you haven’t already, you can catch up on all of this summer’s chaos on Hulu before the much-anticipated finale, which is expected to hit US screens on Thursday, Aug. 7. If that’s still not enough to feed your appetite, seasons 1-11 are also available for streaming on Hulu!

Where to Watch: Hulu

4. Big Brother

Cast of ‘Big Brother’ 27. (CBS)

If you’re willing to branch out of the reality dating world, ‘Big Brother’ is another great option to keep you hooked this summer! In this addictive reality game show, 16 houseguests spent the summer locked away from the outside world, cameras capturing their every move as they compete, build alliances, and vote one another off for the $750,000 grand prize.

‘Big Brother’ 27 premiered July 10th. This season introduced a mystery seventeenth houseguest: none other than season 13 winner Rachel Reilly. With the theme “A Summer of Mystery,” there are sure to be many more twists and turns to unfold.

Make sure to tune in as the dramatic season unfolds! New episodes air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 P.M. ET/PT on CBS.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

5. Temptation Island

‘Temptation Island’ contestants gear up for a summer of temptation. (Netflix)

For another steamy dating show guaranteed to bring the drama, try ‘Temptation Island.’ This juicy series puts couples to the test by whisking them away to Maui, Hawaii, where they’ll be separated and tempted by sexy singles looking for love.

While the latest season concluded back in March, the popular series has been renewed for season 7 and is expected to air in early 2026. In the meantime, you can binge to your heart’s desire to see who stayed loyal and who was tempted by desire.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Peacock

6. Love is Blind

‘Love is Blind’ Season 8 contestants. (Netflix)

For a reality dating show with a little more depth, check out ‘Love is Blind,’ a unique social experience where singles look for love without ever meeting face-to-face.

In this one-of-a-kind dating show, contestants are challenged to put emotional connection above physical attraction. After chatting in pods, singles must determine if they’ve made a strong enough connection to walk down the aisle without ever seeing what their partner looks like.

With the eighth season finishing up in March, the series has already been renewed for both seasons 9 and 10. Season 9 is set to premiere on Oct. 1, bringing a new round of connections, plenty of tears, and maybe even true love.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7. Too Hot to Handle

Cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ gather around virtual assistant Lana. (Netflix)

If you’re looking for something to match the fun, raunchy side of ‘Love Island,’ look no further: Netflix’s hit reality show ‘Too Hot to Handle’ may just be your next binge.

What happens when you take a group of hot, tanned singles to Turks and Caicos and forbid them from hooking up? Well, in ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ that’s exactly what we find out. The show challenges contestants to form meaningful connections – without physical intimacy.

If they succeed, they win a $100,000 grand prize. Every time they fail, the prize money gets chipped away. While there’s no season actively airing now, there are 6 sexy seasons available for reality dating lovers to binge.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Binge to your heart’s content!

Whether you’re more into steamy romance, dramatic couplings, or strategic gameplay, these 7 reality hits are sure to fill the aching hole that ‘Love Island’ left behind. All that’s left to do: binge, binge, binge! Which show is your favorite??