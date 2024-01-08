‘Mr. Bean’ Animated Series Set to Make a Comeback in 2025

The animated sitcom “Mr. Bean” has received the go-ahead for a 2025 revival, which will be exciting news for fans across the globe.

The popular animated series is being given the go-ahead for its fourth season by Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX.

The iconic character and animated series, ‘Mr. Bean’ will make a comeback for a fourth season. It will be executive produced and voiced by none other than Rowan Atkinson as it’s set to follow Mr. Bean and Teddy, whom he considers to be his best friend, as they go on a number of adventures, causing mayhem and mischief along the way.

Season 4 details and all that we know

Along with Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX, commissioning this new upcoming season, it will be aired on Cartoonito, a Warner Bros. Discovery-owned television network, and HBO Max on Warner Bros. Discovery kids networks throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It will also be available on streaming services in Southeast Asia and South Asia, as well as ITVX Kids in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

There will be 52 episodes in Season 4, with an average runtime of eleven minutes per episode. This indicates that the series will have an overall number of 182 episodes. The show’s debut in 2025 would coincide with the 35th anniversary of the first live-action episode.

Managing director of Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, Tom Beattie is set to come back as one of the executive producers. The animated series will be directed by Dave Osborne and written by Andrew Barnett Jones and Ciaran Murtagh.

All about Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean from the animated series. Credit: Youtube

The popular character Mr. Bean first hit the screens in 1990 with the original live-action series that was co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis.

‘Mr. Bean, the original live-action series, was co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis. This iconic character and show ran for the first time in its live-action format in 1990. It wasn’t until 2002 that the animated series launched, voiced by Atkinson himself. It has been televised in 195 territories and has been continuously distributed for over 30 years.

The Mr. Bean brand has established itself as a global success and draws a significant amount of diverse audiences across multiple social media platforms. With 140 million followers on Facebook, the Mr. Bean page is the most popular TV brand on the online platform. Over 72 million people have subscribed to them on all YouTube platforms, and they have accumulated 19 billion views. Over on Instagram, their following now stands at 10 million followers and on TikTok, they gained 14.2 million likes.

The animated series last aired in 2019. Credit: Youtube

For many fans throughout the world, the revival is fantastic news because it brings back a treasured character. Atkinson has even stated how much he is looking forward to starting this new series.

Having said that, the announcement of the show’s comeback signifies the start of its fourth season—its first in six years—since 2019.