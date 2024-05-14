Jenna Ortega Won’t Be Returning to This Hit Netflix Series

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will not be returning for a prequel series of the hit animated show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, based on the iconic Jurassic Park movies.

Netflix recently released a trailer for their new series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. The animated series is a prequel to their hit show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which ran for five seasons.

Sean Giambrone, Ryan Potter, Stephanie Beatriz, and Raini Rodriguez are among some of the original cast members.

After viewing the trailer for the new series, fans noticed that Jenna Ortega doesn’t seem to be reprising her role as her character Brooklynn. In the first ten seconds of the trailer, she appears to be killed off after being attacked by a dinosaur.

Netflix has now officially confirmed that Ortega and fellow actor Ryan Potter will not be returning to the series.

The conspiracies spread, the danger grows & the adventure continues. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres May 24th! pic.twitter.com/pNQAFEnjpZ — Netflix (@netflix) April 30, 2024

Roars of Disapproval

Fans of the series are devastated that Ortega will not be returning for Chaos Theory. Many were hoping to see her character arc continue in the new show.

However, some believe Netflix is simply deceiving viewers into thinking the character is dead when, in fact, she could still be alive and pop up later in the show.

Good to see the original gang back but why the heck did you have to kill Brooklyn off? — The Prime Lightning ⚡️ (@PrimeLightning1) April 30, 2024

Brooklyn ain’t dead. Captured maybe, but that’d be weird if they just dropped that reveal in the trailer. — SciFiLOL (@SciFiLOL) April 30, 2024

Jenna Ortega’s Meteoric Rise

There are some speculations as to why Jenna Ortega will not be returning for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, with one prevailing theory being that the 21-year-old star is too busy with other projects to return.

Her star has risen significantly in recent years, with much of this newfound popularity being attributed to the widely successful Netflix series, Wednesday.

Ortega plays the titular character, the daughter of the infamous Gomez and Morticia Addams. The show is a comedy that tracks Wednesday as she navigates her new life at Nevermore Academy. Along the way, she tries to hone her psychic powers and finds herself tangled up in a murder mystery.

Production for the much anticipated second season of the series commenced on May 7th.

Here we woe again. pic.twitter.com/FPYrc5Tnaj — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) May 7, 2024 A teaser trailer for season two of Wednesday. Credit: Twitter/@wednesdayaddams

Although the series has proven to be an excellent vehicle for emerging stars like Ortega, it has also recently been embroiled in controversy after one of its actors was fired before production on season two began.

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in season one, was accused of sexual misconduct last year. The actor has since refuted the accusations, referring to them as “misinformation”.

Onward and Upward

In addition to season two of Wednesday, Ortega has a slew of new projects lined up.

In January, she starred opposite Martin Freeman in the Netflix film Miller’s Girl. The film follows a talented young writer (Ortega) who begins a complicated relationship with her teacher (Freeman). The film has inspired some backlash from the public because of the 30-plus age gap between the two actors.

Later this year, Ortega will also star in a Beetlejuice sequel alongside Michael Keaton and Willem Dafoe.