MoviePass Makes a Comeback: Launches Today with 4 Plans and an ‘Unlimited’ Option

MoviePass has made a highly anticipated comeback, launching today with four plans and an intriguing yet somewhat vague “unlimited” option.

MoviePass
Get ready for a comeback story, folks, because MoviePass has risen from the ashes with a revamped model and a fresh lease on life. After an extensive beta period, the movie subscription service is now open for anyone to subscribe, starting May 25.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. Back in 2018 and 2019, MoviePass dazzled us with its too-good-to-be-true offer of unlimited movies for a mere $9.95. Alas, the dream came crashing down due to profit issues, exacerbated by the pandemic, and the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020. But fear not, for MoviePass is back with a new approach, introducing four different plans, each with its own set of limitations.

Gone are the days of unlimited movies. Now, MoviePass operates on a credit-based system. Each plan comes with a certain number of credits that you can redeem for movie showings. The number of credits required varies depending on factors like the theater, movie, and timing. For example, catching the Thursday night premiere of the latest Marvel flick will likely cost more credits than a Tuesday matinee of a movie that has been in theaters for a while. The good news is that you can roll over up to two months of unused credits.

Let’s break down the four monthly plans for everywhere in the United States (excluding NYC and Southern California): Basic costs $10 per month and grants you 34 credits (approximately 1-3 movies); Standard costs $20 per month and offers 72 credits (3-7 movies); Premium costs $30 per month and provides 113 credits (5-11 movies); and Pro costs $40 per month and gives you a whopping 640 credits—enough to catch one movie every day for 30 days.

For movie buffs in the NYC metro area and Southern California, the pricing and plans differ slightly: Basic is $20 per month and provides 68 credits (1-3 movies); Standard is $30 per month and offers 140 credits (3-7 movies); Premium is $40 per month and grants 200 credits (5-11 movies); and Pro is $60 per month with a generous 1200 credits (30 movies).

Now, you might have noticed the buzz about an “unlimited” plan. However, MoviePass clarifies that it’s more of a flashy selling point for the Pro plan, which allows subscribers to watch up to 30 movies per month. While it’s not quite the same as the old MoviePass promise, it’s still quite a substantial offering.

So, movie lovers, get ready to grab your popcorn and enjoy the silver screen once again with the revamped MoviePass. With its new plans and credit system, there’s plenty of cinematic excitement in store.

