Luke Danes Has *Finally* Brought Gilmore Girls’ Coffee to Life!

Lorelai and Rory were more than regulars at Luke’s Diner, and coffee fans all over the world are celebrating! Binge-watching your favorite show just got more immersive.

Scott Patterson, the actor who played Luke Danes on the 7-season hit show, recently announced his brand, Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee.

Nostalgia Alert: Gilmore Girls is one of the highest-ranking comfort binge-watchable shows of 2024 and for good reason. Who could resist the beautiful blend of aesthetics, academia (in a cool, coquette way), juicy drama, and, of course, coffee!

Credit: Warner Bros.

Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Luke’s relationship *BEGAN* with coffee. Who wouldn’t want to be transported to the coziest small-town diner for delectable coffee? It is a staple for millions, and with three roasts, there is something for everyone!

The 411

Overall, tried & true taste testers voted for Luke’s Diner Blend medium roast for an over-all coffee experience. This blend has flavors of figs and walnuts.

“I need Coffee in an IV!” Lorelai Gilmore

And for those who need an extra kick in the morning, the Dragonfly Inn Talk Fast Blend is a double-caffeinated dark roast, so you can really feel the coffee pulsing through your veins.

Their signature blend is a hazelnut light roast that encompasses the Stars Hollow whimsical small-town vibe for those who prefer a lighter fix.

After all, what better way to wake up in the morning than with a steaming cup of comfort show coffee?

Credit: Warner Bros.

This hit show was also granted a revival season by Netflix in 2016 due to the fans’ die-hard passion. As a promotion, over 200 coffee shops transformed overnight into Luke’s Diner replicas and even had themed pop-up stands and mugs so customers can feel like they were in Stars Hollow themselves.

In one lucky California location, Netflix even brought in Scott Patterson himself to serve Luke’s Diner’s traditional coffee one more time. For old times’ sake!

One Twitter user, @LozaAnya, replied “I was in line since 5:30 am 🙏🏽” One word: Dedication!

So, was it worth the wait?

Rachel Chapman tried all three of his flavors and agreed that the Luke’s Diner Official blend was the go-to for gifts & general coffee lovers (early Christmas present, anyone?). Personally, she enjoyed the rich, creamy Signature Blend, and the top-notch quality made it “as good as something [she’d] usually order at her local cafe.” Talk about taste!

The final verdict: Coffee makes the world go round. Who wouldn’t want to have a chance to taste the same cup of joe that Lorelai Gilmore needs to run her inn and keep up with Rory? Gilmore Girls’ Coffee is to die for.

Currently, the product is out of stock on Amazon & online due to the high demand. Fans must visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tours in Los Angeles to have access to these mouth-watering themed blends. You don’t have to purchase the studio tour ticket to gain access to the main shop, where these blends patiently wait to be devoured by fans.

After all, coffee is essentially a character on Gilmore Girls and a necessity for Lorelai!