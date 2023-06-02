Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Kim Cattrall Will Return to ‘Sex & the City’ for One Scene in Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall’s exciting comeback to ‘Sex & the City’ in a single scene of the highly anticipated reboot season.
Avatar photo

Published

Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2.
Kim Cattrall in Sex and The City 2. Photograph: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Cattrall is making a grand return in the new season of And Just Like That…, the Sex & the City reboot on Max. Hold onto your hats!

According to Variety, Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones but don’t get too excited. She’s only gracing us with her presence for one scene. She filmed it on March 22 in the vibrant streets of New York City.

Here’s the kicker: Cattrall shot her dialogue all by herself, with no interactions with the show’s stars like Sarah Jessica Parker or the mastermind behind it all, showrunner Michael Patrick King. Can you believe it? It’s like they’re keeping them apart on purpose.

So, what can we expect from this special cameo? Well, it’s going to be a phone conversation between Cattrall’s Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. I can already feel the electric chemistry through the wires!

Mark your calendars, my friends. The second season of the Max Original series ‘And Just Like That’… will premiere on Thursday, June 22, with not one but two episodes. Talk about a double dose of fabulousness! After that, we can enjoy a new episode every week on Thursdays. That’s the way to keep us hooked!

Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without our beloved series regulars. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and a fantastic ensemble cast will again be gracing our screens. And let’s not forget the talented additions of Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. What a lineup!

The series is in good hands, my friends. It’s developed and executive produced by the brilliant Michael Patrick King, with a team of executive producers including John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. And let’s not forget the talented writers, such as Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directing this fabulousness are Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. Let’s give them a round of applause!

Remember, this whole shebang all started with the HBO series “Sex and the City,” created by the visionary Darren Star and based on the book by the fabulous Candace Bushnell.

Get ready to dive back into the world of fashion, friendship, and fabulousness, my darlings. It’s going to be one hell of a ride!

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Drugs

The Truth Behind Overdose Deaths: Alarming Accounts of Fentanyl

Illicit fentanyl is flooding America and killing our youth. Learn more from a true story and interview with DEA agent Derek Maltz.

13 hours ago

Social Media

Disney’s ‘Wish’: Plot, Cast, Characters, and Release Date

Disney has just released the trailer for the new film, Wish, which is going to be open to cinemas later this year.

14 hours ago
Yeezys adidas 350 Yeezys adidas 350

Celebrity

Adidas’ Request to Re-Freeze $75M of Kanye West’s Yeezy Funds Denied by Judge

Adidas' plea to freeze $75M of Kanye West's Yeezy funds denied by judge.

19 hours ago
Diddy Diddy

Celebrity

Diddy Alleges Drinks Company, Diageo, Neglected His Brand Due to His Race

Diddy has made allegations of neglect of his tequila brand by Diageo, citing racial bias.

19 hours ago
Ryan gosling Ryan gosling

Celebrity

Ryan Gosling Reveals ‘The Notebook’ Director Cast Him Because He Had ‘No Natural Leading Man Qualities’

Ryan Gosling has revealed that 'The Notebook' director made a unique casting decision by embracing non-traditional leading man qualities.

19 hours ago
Kim Cattrall Kim Cattrall

TV & Film

Confirmed: Kim Cattrall to Reprise Iconic Role as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

It has been officially confirmed that Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

19 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Amazon Studios' World premiere of 'AIR' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on March 27, 2023. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Amazon Studios' World premiere of 'AIR' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on March 27, 2023.

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Buy Incredible $60 Million Home with 24 Bathrooms and Jaw-Dropping Amenities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly splurged $60 million on an extravagant home that boasts 24 bathrooms and astonishing amenities.

19 hours ago
armie hammer armie hammer

Celebrity

US Actor Armie Hammer Won’t Face Charges for Sexual Assault

Legal authorities have confirmed that actor Armie Hammer will not face charges for sexual assault.

19 hours ago
Danny Masterson Danny Masterson

Celebrity

‘That 70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Two Counts of Rape

Actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty in his second Los Angeles trial, convicted of two counts of rape.

20 hours ago
Kim kardashian Kim kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Kanye West’s ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Amidst His Continuing Downward Spiral

Kim Kardashian has taken a firm stand, refusing to be Kanye West's "clean-up crew" amidst his reported downward spiral.

20 hours ago
Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Celebrity

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2: Raquel’s Controversial Lack of Remorse Creates a Stir

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion has caused a stir as Raquel's controversial lack of remorse becomes a focal point of discussion.

20 hours ago
bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame. bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame.

Celebrity

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals The Family Missed Early Signs of His Dementia

In a heartfelt revelation, the daughter of Bruce Willis has disclosed that their family missed early signs of his dementia.

20 hours ago