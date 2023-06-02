Kim Cattrall Will Return to ‘Sex & the City’ for One Scene in Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall is making a grand return in the new season of And Just Like That…, the Sex & the City reboot on Max. Hold onto your hats!

According to Variety, Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones but don’t get too excited. She’s only gracing us with her presence for one scene. She filmed it on March 22 in the vibrant streets of New York City.

Here’s the kicker: Cattrall shot her dialogue all by herself, with no interactions with the show’s stars like Sarah Jessica Parker or the mastermind behind it all, showrunner Michael Patrick King. Can you believe it? It’s like they’re keeping them apart on purpose.

So, what can we expect from this special cameo? Well, it’s going to be a phone conversation between Cattrall’s Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. I can already feel the electric chemistry through the wires!

Mark your calendars, my friends. The second season of the Max Original series ‘And Just Like That’… will premiere on Thursday, June 22, with not one but two episodes. Talk about a double dose of fabulousness! After that, we can enjoy a new episode every week on Thursdays. That’s the way to keep us hooked!

Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without our beloved series regulars. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and a fantastic ensemble cast will again be gracing our screens. And let’s not forget the talented additions of Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. What a lineup!

The series is in good hands, my friends. It’s developed and executive produced by the brilliant Michael Patrick King, with a team of executive producers including John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. And let’s not forget the talented writers, such as Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directing this fabulousness are Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. Let’s give them a round of applause!

Remember, this whole shebang all started with the HBO series “Sex and the City,” created by the visionary Darren Star and based on the book by the fabulous Candace Bushnell.

Get ready to dive back into the world of fashion, friendship, and fabulousness, my darlings. It’s going to be one hell of a ride!